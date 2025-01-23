Horsegirl Share 'Switch Over' Upcoming Album Phonetics On And On

Credit: Ruby Faye

Horsegirl — the New York-via-Chicago trio of best friends Nora Cheng, Penelope Lowenstein, and Gigi Reece — unveil the new single/video, ‘Switch Over’, from their upcoming second album, Phonetics On and On, out February 14th via Matador Records. Watch the video HERE.

Following previously released singles , ‘246 8’ and ‘Julie’, ‘Switch Over’ feels almost motorik in its pulse as the track dances back and forth between Cheng and Lowenstein’s swapping vocals.

The ‘Switch Over’ video was directed by Guy Kozak, who came to the band with the idea of switching on / off and doubling concepts. Uncanny in its concept, the video explores the idea of “band-watching-band,” with layered shots of the trio watching themselves perform in the same room.

Produced by Cate Le Bon and recorded at The Loft in Chicago, Horsegirl’s original and sonic home, Phonetics On and On is an exploration of the lines between pop, minimalism, and playful experimentation. With the help of Le Bon, Horsegirl expands into bright and clear sonic territories utilizing new tools, including violins, synths, and gamelan tiles, to bring this world to life. It’s an album to dance to, as Reece’s dancing drum melodies and Lowenstein’s bright guitar leads direct your attention to the band’s chemistry and mastery of form.

There’s a confident simplicity to the songwriting here. Horsegirl writes with an unanticipated honesty, leading us through scenes of girlhood and youth, as tenderness reverberates back and forth across the recording. You can see the love that comes with being a band of best friends. It’s a love that is ever-present in Phonetics On and On.

