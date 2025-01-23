End Of An Era For Winter Games NZ

Winter Games NZ, the largest snow sports event in the Southern Hemisphere, will no longer be held in its current format with adverse economic conditions impacting the financial viability of the event.

Escalating event delivery costs, challenging New Zealand sponsorship and media markets and the international federation sanctioning fees and prize money being indexed against strong european currencies have made it untenable for the Winter Games NZ Charitable Trust to continue delivering snow sports pathway events including FIS Australia New Zealand Cups, Freeride World Tour Qualifying events, FIS Junior World Championships and FIS World Cups.

Chairman of Winter Games NZ Dr Sam Hazledine said “while it is with a heavy heart that we share this news, we are immensely proud of what has been achieved over the last 15 years and we are grateful for each and every person who has contributed to the legacy that Winter Games NZ will leave behind”.

Winter Games NZ was the initiative of businessman and philanthropist the late Sir Eion Edgar, who dedicated himself tirelessly to the development of sport, education, business and the arts in the Otago region.

Winter Games NZ was established in 2009 to deliver a world-class event for winter sports athletes and a pathway for New Zealand athletes to launch themselves onto the world stage. Since its establishment the Trust has hosted 11 editions of the Games with the event attracting in excess of 600 athletes from 40 plus nations.

Winter Games NZ has successfully delivered 189 medal events since 2009 including 23 FIS Snowboard World Cups and 20 FIS Freeski World Cups over the last 15 years, and in 2011 held the world's first FIS sanctioned Freeski Big Air competition. In the two years leading into each Winter Olympic Games, the FIS World Cup events have provided valuable qualification points for both local and international athletes.

Each edition of the Games generated significant economic benefits across the Southern Lakes, provided competitive pathway opportunities for New Zealand athletes, allowed kiwis to witness some of the world’s best winter sports athletes in action and showcased Aotearoa to the world through global media reach.

Since the inception of Winter Games NZ, 49 of the 54 snowboard big air, halfpipe and slopestyle medals awarded at the Olympic Winter Games have been awarded to athletes who have competed at Winter Games NZ. On the Freeski side, 35 of the 42 freeski big air, halfpipe and slopestyle medals awarded at the Olympic Winter Games have been awarded to athletes who have competed at Winter Games NZ.

Winter Games NZ Chief Executive Marty Toomey says “while this decision marks the end of an era, the legacy of Winter Games NZ will live on”. “Many New Zealand athletes have achieved notable firsts at Winter Games NZ over the years through securing their first FIS or FWT points, a first FIS World Cup start, a FIS Australia New Zealand Cup bib, a FIS Junior World Championship title, a FIS World Cup medal or earning points towards the next Olympic or Paralympic Winter Games or Freeride World Tour”.

Trailblazing New Zealand Freeskier Jossi Wells says “It’s sad to see the end of Winter Games NZ as I knew it, as it was a great event for kiwi athletes to show off their skills in front of a raucous kiwi crowd, their friends and family”.

Hazledine says “While the Trust will no longer deliver snow sports pathway events, we are still evaluating options for maximising the benefit from the Sir Eion Edgar Legacy Fund, which may include a non-pathway event in future years”.

The Winter Games NZ Charitable Trust would like to thank all of the organisations and individuals who have walked alongside us over the years, particularly the New Zealand government via the Major Events fund, our venue partners, our community, charitable and gaming trust partners, our sponsor and supplier partners, our patrons and our strategic partners; the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, Freeride World Tour, New Zealand Olympic Committee, Paralympics NZ and Snow Sports NZ.



