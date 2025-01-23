Salty Palate Seafood Festival Returns To Hawke’s Bay

Salty Palate First Selection (Photo/Supplied)

Hawke’s Bay’s very own seafood festival, Salty Palate, is back for a second year following its hugely successful debut. Set to take place on Saturday, 5 April 2025, at the stunning Old Church grounds, this year’s festival promises to once again celebrate the region’s love for seafood with a relaxed and enjoyable day out.

The event is a collaboration between Etiquette, Saltwater Seafoods, and Orton's, each well-known in Hawke’s Bay for their expertise in events, seafood, and catering. Together, they’ve created a festival that has quickly become a favourite for locals and visitors alike.

Last year’s inaugural event was a sell-out success, drawing seafood enthusiasts from Hawke’s Bay and across New Zealand. This year, organisers are building on that momentum with an even better experience for festival-goers.

Early Bird tickets go on sale today (Thursday 23 January) at 11 AM for a 24-hour window, offering attendees the chance to secure their spot at a special price. General admission tickets include entry to the festival, four seafood dishes, and four curated beverage pairings, ensuring guests can enjoy a true taste of the region.

“We’re thrilled to bring Salty Palate back for another year,” says Greg Howie of Etiquette, one of the festival’s organisers. “Last year was an amazing event, and it’s clear that people love coming together to celebrate great seafood, great drinks, and great company.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Set in the picturesque surroundings of The Old Church, Salty Palate offers a relaxed atmosphere with live entertainment, lounging areas, and lawn games. Guests can look forward to enjoying everything from freshly shucked oysters to indulgent lobster rolls, as well as a wide range of beverages from local producers.

Salty Palate is a celebration of food, drink, and the relaxed lifestyle that makes Hawke’s Bay such a special place. With tickets expected to sell quickly, don’t miss the chance to be part of this much-loved event.

© Scoop Media

