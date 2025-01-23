Cycling Legend Joins Adelaide Epic Ride

Santos Tour Down Under royalty André Greipel has joined more than 1600 eager cyclists in the gruelling 120km Adelaide Epic Ride from the city to the Hills.

A two-time Santos Tour Down Under champion with a record 18 stage wins to his name, Greipel was flanked by local and visiting fans alike, who enjoyed a rare chance to ride alongside a legend of the sport.

The Adelaide Epic Ride followed the same route as the professionals on efex Stage 3: Norwood to Uraidla. Riders tackled a mix of fast flats and challenging climbs, including the unrelenting Knotts Hill climb, which is making its debut in this year’s Santos Tour Down Under.

Riders could choose between distances of 20km, 85km, or the full 120km leg-burner.

Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison said the Adelaide Epic Ride showcased some of the best cycling country in South Australia.

“From the start line in Norwood to the climb up Norton Summit, then onto an incredible finish in the Hills, there’s so much the Adelaide Epic Ride had to offer,” Minister Bettison said.

“This is an event where amateurs can live the life of a professional cyclist for the day. What’s more, they could enjoy that experience alongside a true legend of the sport in André Greipel. “Uraidla provided the ultimate reward, with locals once again staking a claim for the title of Santos Tour Down Under Best Dressed Town.”

Two-time Santos Tour Down Under champion André Greipel said the experience was truly epic.

“South Australian fans always gave me a huge lift when I was competing at the Santos Tour Down Under,” Greipel said.

“Today’s Adelaide Epic Ride gave me a similar buzz. There is nothing like scaling Knotts Hill and the road to Uraidla with so many people alongside you.

“I really like the flair of the city and Adelaide hills- it is something I’m missing during winter in Germany. I’m really looking forward to getting to know the city differently without focusing just on performance.”

Santos Tour Down Under Assistant Race Director Carlee Taylor said the Adelaide Epic Ride gave participants an unforgettable experience.

“To ride alongside a global superstar like André Greipel is an opportunity any cycling fan would relish,” Taylor said.

“The Adelaide Epic Ride isn’t for the faint-hearted, though. It’s straight uphill from the start for the first 15km up Norton Summit, before a punishing climb up Knott’s Hill Road to Ashton.

“Those who conquered today’s challenge deserve a huge pat on the back. There’s no doubt the thrill of riding alongside other like-minded cyclists would have given a much-needed boost!”

The Adelaide Epic Ride is an Associated Event of the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under. This is a third-party event which is managed and owned by NX Sports.

