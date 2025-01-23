Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

LONNIE HOLLEY Releases New Song 'Protest With Love'

Thursday, 23 January 2025, 6:27 pm
Press Release: The Label

Lonnie Holley Photo by Viva Vadim

Lonnie Holley announces his new album, Tonky, out March 21st via Jagjaguwar, and presents the video for its lead single, 'Protest With Love.' His fifth studio album (and third for Jagjaguwar), Tonky further sharpens the work present on his beloved 2023 album, Oh Me Oh My, which was hailed as one of the best albums of the year by The New Yorker, Pitchfork, Paste, The Needle Drop, and beyond. The album features guest performances by Isaac Brock, Angel Bat Dawid, Billy Woods, Alabaster de Plume, Mary Lattimore, and more.

Lead single 'Protest With Love' features frequent collaborator Jacknife Lee, who also produced Oh Me Oh My, on bass, keys, synths, drums, programming, recorder, percussions, and vocals. Additional collaborators on the track include The Legendary Ingramettes on vocals, Kelly Pratt on horns and flutes, Jordan Katz on horns and Holley on vocals, of course. Holley urges listeners to 'Protest with love' and 'Let love be your weapon.'

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Born in 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama, Holley has devoted his life to the practice of improvisational creativity. His art and music, born out of struggle, hardship, but perhaps more importantly, out of furious curiosity and biological necessity, has manifested itself in drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, performance, and sound. Holley’s sculptures are constructed from found materials in the oldest tradition of African American sculpture. Objects, already imbued with cultural and artistic metaphor, are combined into narrative sculptures that commemorate places, people, and events.

Holley did not start making and performing music in a studio nor does his creative process mirror that of the typical musician. His music and lyrics are improvised on the spot and morph and evolve with every event, concert, and recording. In Holley’s original art environment, he would construct and deconstruct his visual works, repurposing their elements for new pieces. This often led to the transfer of individual narratives into the new work creating a cumulative composite image that has depth and purpose beyond its original singular meaning. The layers of sound in Holley’s music, likewise, are the result of decades of evolving experimentation.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 