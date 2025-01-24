Full Programme Announced For March’s Fraud Film Festival

22 January, 2025

Photo/Supplied.

The NZ International Fraud Film Festival comes to Wellington for two days of documentaries and discussion panels at the Roxy Cinema on March 17 and 18.

Bringing together professionals from the public and private sectors - and welcoming interested members of the public along - the festival aims to educate and entertain, raising awareness of fraud in many forms, and examining strategies to prevent it.

Today the festival unveils its full programme of films for 2025, looking at online

scams, whistleblowing, sport, cryptocurrency, romantic deception, facial recognition and AI.

Screening this March, and followed by expert discussion panels, are the following newly-announced documentaries:

Hackers: Identity Theft

Cyberspace is more insecure than ever as hackers exploit human error and technical vulnerability to hold it to ransom for their personal data. Companies, public bodies, schools and individuals have all become victims of cyber attacks. In this revealing documentary, victims tell how internet criminals have destroyed their lives.

Lie to Me

‘Lie to Me’ is the story of how tech nerd and blockchain expert Bjørn Bjercke overturned the OneCoin pyramid scheme, the biggest Crypto fraud in history. But more than that, it’s also the story of how and why people keep getting scammed. Why people were so ready to believe in OneCoin and why, even now, so many refuse it believe it was all a big con. What can we learn to spot the red flags?

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Man with a Thousand Faces

He goes by the names of Alexandre, Ricardo or Daniel. He calls himself a surgeon or an engineer, Argentinean or Brazilian. He lives with four women at the same time, adapting his story and even his personality traits to each one. A first-person investigation, with the help of a private detective, into an impostor with a thousand imaginary lives.

These three films join others announced last year:

Ticking Time Bomb: The Truth Behind Takata Airbags follows a whistleblower and former engineers as they unveil a deadly corporate cover-up leading to the largest international recall in history.

Your Face is Ours explores the mass collection of the public’s biometric data for facial recognition purposes and investigates the potential misuse of this technology.

And in Stasi FC, we hear from survivors of the era of the late 70's - when East Germany's secret service attempted to subvert the last remaining oasis of free speech in the country: football.

The Fraud Film Festival is delighted to bring these films to Wellington next year. They are grateful for their major sponsors: Deloitte, Meredith Connell, and the New Zealand Banking Association.

2025 FRAUD FILM FESTIVAL

MARCH 17 & 18, 2025

ROXY CINEMA

WELLINGTON

© Scoop Media

