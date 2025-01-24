New Zealand To Host 2025 International Surf Rescue Challenge

Head Coach Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service, John (Spindles) Bryant; Deputy Mayor Tauranga City Council, Jen Scoular; and GM Sport Surf Life Saving New Zealand, Zac Franich at The Mount, venue for November's International Surf Rescue Challenge. (Photo/Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media)

This November, Mount Maunganui will host some of the best surf lifesaving athletes in the world as they compete at the 2025 International Surf Rescue Challenge. New Zealand’s Black Fins will compete against athletes from across the world during this key event in the international surf lifesaving calendar which runs from 27-30 November.

This is the third time New Zealand has hosted the event, which was first held in 1999. Since then, it has become the largest beach and ocean international lifesaving sport event outside of the Lifesaving World Championships, with up to nine different nations competing.

Held every two years, the competition sees Open and Youth teams of up to six males and six females competing in a variety of swim, board, ski and beach events as individuals and in teams in three separate ‘tests’ or competition days.

With all competitors working as active volunteer lifeguards, the event provides an opportunity for attendees to develop and test their surf lifesaving skills and experience, in competition with other nations, outside of World Championship competitions. It is a key preparation and performance milestone for high-performance surf lifeguards.

SLSNZ High Performance Manager, Tanya Hamilton says hosting the competition has great benefits for sport surf lifesaving in New Zealand.

“We’re pumped to be competing at home for the first time since 2017 and giving Kiwis an opportunity to see top-level lifesaving athletes perform and compete,” she says.

“It also gives young club members an opportunity to meet their heroes, be inspired and see first-hand what is possible through Surf Lifesaving New Zealand’s high-performance programme.”

Visiting international athletes will also have an opportunity to visit surf lifesaving clubs across the country and watch or compete in events either side of the competition dates.

Tauranga City Council Deputy Mayor and Patron of the Mount Maunganui Surf Lifesaving Club, Jen Scoular, says Mount Maunganui is the perfect location to host such a key international sporting event.

“Tauranga is proud to host the 2025 International Surf Rescue Challenge at Mount Maunganui, one of the most iconic surf beaches in New Zealand and home to many of our local surf clubs that do so much for our communities.

“This event not only highlights the incredible skills and dedication of surf lifesaving athletes, it's also a fantastic opportunity for our community to witness world-class competition, celebrate our local surf lifesaving culture, and inspire the next generation of lifeguards and athletes in our beach backyard.”

For the New Zealand national open team, Black Fins, the International Surf Rescue Challenge is a key event in their two-year campaign, culminating at the Lifesaving World Championships in 2026.

About the Black Fins

The New Zealand Black Fins are the team representing New Zealand in lifesaving sports, a discipline that combines athletic excellence with vital rescue skills.

Established to represent New Zealand in international lifesaving competitions, the Black Fins consistently rank among the world’s best and have won multiple world championships. Their legacy is deeply rooted in New Zealand’s coastal culture, emphasising the importance of surf lifesaving in both competitive and community contexts.

Driven by a vision to create champions in the sport, represent New Zealand on the world stage and inspire New Zealanders, the Black Fins not only excel in their sport but also serve as role models, showcasing the value of dedication, teamwork, and lifesaving as a vital skill. Through their achievements, they aim to motivate future generations to embrace the lifesaving spirit and strive for excellence.

