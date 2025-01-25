Breakers Edged Out By Bullets In Christchurch

24 January, 2025

The BNZ Breakers fought hard but were ultimately edged out 93-87 by Brisbane Bullets in Christchurch on Friday night.

Despite an impressive scoring performance from Matt Mooney, who led his side with 24 points, the hosts were unable to capitalise on key moments down the stretch.

Co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright sparked the offence with 19 points and nine assists, before being sidelined with an injury to the mid section four minutes into the fourth quarter.

Breakers center Tacko Fall was 5-of-5 from the field for 12 points and five rebounds, while Jonah Bolden chipped in six points, eight boards and two steals.

The Breakers opened the game strongly, establishing a 10-point lead at one stage, but the Bullets responded to shift the momentum.

A solid showing from Bullets guard Keandre Cook (26 points, six assists) and Casey Prather (22 points, eight rebounds) proved decisive.

New Zealand outscored the Bullets 46-28 in the paint, but Brisbane’s three-point shooting (14-of-37, 37%) and free throw shooting (72%) ultimately made the difference.

Head coach Petteri Koponen said once again his side created opportunities to win but couldn’t close out the match.

“In the second half we competed and that was a big topic at halftime,” he said.

“We created some good shots but missed so many free throws and it wasn’t our best shooting night.

“In these tight games we’ve had these issues. We don’t take the prize from the line and that’s something we need to work on and get better.

“This group deserves to finish the season the right way. We will go out there and play for each other in these last three games.”

Next up the BNZ Breakers travel across the Tasman to go head-to-head with Adelaide 36ers at 6.30pm (NZT) on Sunday.

