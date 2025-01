Injury Sidelines Jackson-Cartwright For 36ers Clash

BNZ Breakers co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Adelaide 36ers.

Jackson-Cartwright suffered a blow to the mid section in last night’s game against Brisbane Bullets, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

While x-rays cleared any broken bones, severe bruising and pain will see him stay behind in New Zealand.

He has been replaced in the playing roster by Kaia Isaac for the trip to Adelaide.

