Tiaan Whelpton Breaks NZ 60m Record, Sets Sights On Going Sub 10

Tiaan Whelpton in the 60m Heats at the ACT Championshps. Credit: David Tarbotton

Tiaan Whelpton has smashed a 30-year-old New Zealand sprinting record, clocking an extraordinary 6.50 seconds in the 60m final at the ACT Championships in Canberra. The time obliterates Gus Nketia’s long-standing national mark of 6.59, set in Barcelona in 1995, and qualifies Whelpton for the World Indoor Championships to be held in Nanjing, China.

The Christchurch-based sprinter comfortably ran under the World Indoor Championships standard of 6.55. Earlier in the day Whelpton put down a statement in the heats, running a 6.52 with an illegal trailing wind of +2.4. It was a sign of things to come as he lined up in the final

“6.50 translates to a 9.9 or 10 flat low, so I think if I can stay in this sort of shape, that sub-10 is loading and it’s coming,” said Whelpton, reflecting on his record-breaking run. “I did not expect this, to be honest. This really caught me by surprise.”

Now, with the World Indoor Championships just weeks away, Whelpton has shifted his focus to performing on the biggest stage in Nanjing.

“Yes, I ran a quick time, but the job’s not done yet,” he said. “I’m really, really wanting to perform super well at World Indoors as well now, and I do think I’m capable of that. We’re just getting started. Let’s see what happens.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Whelpton’s 60m run is a significant moment for New Zealand sprinting. Taking him up into the top 60 all time in the world over 60m, showcasing the growing potential of Kiwi athletes in one of athletics’ most competitive disciplines.

Whelpton will look to return to New Zealand with likely appearances on the Summer Circuit at the International Track meet over 60m and 100m before the Jennian Homes NZ Track and Field Championships in Dunedin at the start of March.

- Whelpton’s World Indoor Championship spot is pending official selection by Athletics NZ.

- Full results available here: https://capitalathleticsresults.com.au/Results/Season2024_25/Championships/U20_Open_Champs/Web

© Scoop Media

