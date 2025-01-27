$2 Million Prize Pool Up For Grabs At New Zealand Open

Players at the 104th New Zealand Open will not only be competing for the pictured Brodie Breeze trophy, but also a share of the $2M NZD Prize Pool.

© Copyright Photo: Mogie Adamchik /Supplied The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport has confirmed that an NZD $2 million prize pool will be up for grabs when the tournament tees off in Queenstown next month. As one of the premier events across the Australasian and Asian golf tours, fans will get to see some of the best Kiwis, Australians and International golfers compete for the coveted Brodie Breeze trophy and a slice of the substantial prize money. Tournament Chairman John Hart is delighted to confirm the substantial purse on offer next month and believes that it reflects the growing prestige of the tournament. “It’s great to be able to confirm that the New Zealand Open will have a $2 million prize pool on offer this year,” said Hart. “This reflects not only our commitment to being a financially attractive tournament across our tour partners, the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Asian Tour, the Japan Golf Tour and the Korean Tour but also our dedication to the long-term future of the event.” Building on the tournament’s commitment to professional players who make the journey to Queenstown from around the world, every player who misses the 36-hole cut at the 2025 event will walk away with at least $1,000 NZD to help support their travel and other costs associated with attending the tournament. Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “We recognise the effort players make in committing and travelling to Queenstown and the player’s feedback highlighted that our relatively unique approach to supporting them was well received,” said Hart. Players who make the 36-hole cut at Millbrook Resort this year for the final two rounds of play will not only compete for the top prizes on offer but will take on the tournament’s new composite course layout. Tournament Director Michael Glading says this modified layout is aimed to engage on-course spectators who attend the event making more of the course accessible and engaging. “We have worked with our operations team this year on taking attendees’ experience to the next level. The new composite course will make it more accessible for spectators to take in more of the golf, enjoy public hospitality and entertainment, and watch their favourite players in action,” said Glading. “The composite course will also have the added benefit of reducing the time it takes to complete the last two rounds of the tournament, meaning those watching on Sky Sport will be able to see more players in action within the broadcast window.” The 104th New Zealand Open will tee off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown next month between 27 February and 2 March 2025. For more information, please visit nzopen.com. About the 104th New Zealand Open | nzopen.com The tournament is one of New Zealand’s leading sporting events with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1907 and will now be played for the 104th time between February 27 – March 2, 2025. The New Zealand Open is the only National Open in world golf played in a Pro-Am Format and is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules. It also has a partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour. A professional field will play the first two rounds alternately at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkables courses. The final two rounds will be played on a composite course including holes from both courses. The New Zealand Open Champion will be the leading player after 72 holes of stroke play. The tournament also hosts 156 amateur players, each partnering with a professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the New Zealand Open Pro-Am Championship. The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will be live on the home of golf, Sky Sport, between February 27 – March 2, 2025.