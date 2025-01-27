NZ Soldier Defied Doctors’ Grim Predictions Following Machine Gun Wounds, Will Compete At Invictus Games

Ed Dore-Wright will compete at the Invictus Games in Canada 8-16 February. (Photo/Supplied)

Nearly 24 years ago Ashhurst local New Zealand Army Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Ed Dore-Wright, then ranked a private, was preparing to deploy to East Timor for a second time when he was involved in a live-fire training accident.

He will compete as part of a 19-strong New Zealand Team at the first-ever winter Invictus Games in British Columbia, Canada, from 8-16 February.

An accidental burst of a machine gun fire hit him in the right leg.

“I knew that I had been shot, but didn’t understand in that moment the extent of my injuries, I fell to the ground.”

After being airlifted from Waiouru to Palmerston North Hospital, doctors explained that the damage to muscle, bone, artery and nerves would likely result in amputation.

“I was having none of it, I could move my big toe, so they weren’t allowed to chop off my leg. I later found out if I hadn’t been so stubborn my leg would have been amputated.”

Transferring to a specialist plastics surgery unit in Wellington he had his first major operation a few days later – doctors said that if blood flow to the muscle graft wasn’t viable then they would have to amputate his leg.

“This was my most nervous time, I went to sleep under anesthetic and the doctors went about their magic for a few hours.

“Upon waking from surgery I immediately asked if I still had my leg. I got the answer I wanted, yes and the surgery went extremely well.

“The relief I experienced was out of this world, but this was just the start of the journey,” he said.

He was told by doctors following surgery that he wouldn’t be able to continue being a soldier with the demands on his body, would never be able to walk unaided, drive a manual car, or play football again. He eventually proved them wrong on all counts and he remains in the NZ Army.

Adapting to life following the injury and surgery was daunting and very tough, he had to learn to walk again both with and then without a walking aid.

“I was up against all odds to keep my leg, then more so have it functioning normally.

“I still can’t feel large parts of my right foot, including most toes and the pad of my foot itself, and no feeling on the muscle graft itself and surrounding areas.

“However, in those early days what I did start to focus on was that I saw that the recovery time in between workouts was less and less this was great for my mental state as I had a positive that I could use,” he said.

Support from his family, particularly his wife Janet, was what got him through.

“I remember being in a lot of pain during my recovery process, but mentally I was affected just as much if not more. I was not the most pleasant person to be around.

“My wife Janet and I had only been married three months and she was and still is my rock – she has definitely ticked off ‘in sickness and health’ as part of the vows of marriage.”

WO1 Dore-Wright will take part in cross-country skiing, indoor rowing, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby.

He said that he applied for the 2025 Games as it is the right stage of the journey for himself and his family.

“It is a great opportunity for me to continue my personal journey and gain some valuable experience that I can hopefully share with others.

“I believe that the Invictus Games gives wounded, injured and ill the ability to move forward – a situation shared is a situation halved.

“Recovery is an individual journey, but sharing your experiences will not only help you, but help others.”

The New Zealand team is supported by Fulton Hogan, Dynasty, Sudima Hotels, The Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust, Auckland District RSA Inc, Craig Walker Building Removals, Papanui RSA, Templeton RSA Poppy Trust, Rotorua RSA, Huapai Kemeu Lions Club, NZDF Messes and Clubs, and Veterans’ Affairs.

More about the 2025 Invictus Games team can be found here: https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/media-centre/news/ig-team-25/

Follow the NZ Team for news and updates: www.facebook.com/NZInvictusTeam or https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/media-centre/story-collections/invictus-games-2025/

