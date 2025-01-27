South Island Songs Captures The Essence Of New Zealand’s Native Birdlife: Art Exhibition, Opening Saturday 1 February

Anna Gibbs studio (Photo/Supplied)

Renowned conservation artist Anna Gibbs is proud to present her first solo exhibition, South Island Songs, at Little River Gallery in Christchurch. Over a year in the making, Gibbs’ new collection offers a heartfelt homage to the South Island's avian treasures.

The exhibition will run from 30 January to 24 February 2025, with a special opening event on Saturday 1 February at 2pm. The public is invited to explore Gibbs’ intricate works up close and engage with her artistic vision and passion for conservation.

A celebrated artist and advocate, Anna Gibbs’ work has received national acclaim, including the Premium Artist Award 2023 at Auckland’s Art in the Park exhibition for her piece titled Kākāpō in the Forest, which raised both awareness and funds for the endangered bird. Gaining traction on an international scale, Gibbs’ paintings have amassed a loyal following of over 100,000 on her social media, rivalling some of New Zealand’s largest brands.

Gibbs’ signature style combines the process of gilding with Fairmined 24-carat gold leaf and oil paint glazing, a technique derived from the Dutch Masters and reinvented by the globally renowned New Zealand artist, Tim Wilson. The results are luminous portrayals of native birds such as Tūī, Kererū, and Kārearea, where she often presents the bird as making eye contact with the viewer. Through this unusual pose, Gibbs hopes to evoke an emotional connection, while the gilded gold leaf background imparts feelings of scarcity and treasure tied to our irreplaceable native species.

In South Island Songs, Gibbs has drawn inspiration from daily observations on her rural lifestyle block in Banks Peninsula as well as her travels across the country, showcasing a vibrant intersection of art and activism.

“I hope my art not only celebrates the incredible beauty of our native birdlife but also inspires others to take action in protecting these irreplaceable species,” says Gibbs. “I have been working on this collection for over a year and cannot wait to share these 11 pieces.”

Kim Wright-Slow, Creative Director at Little River Gallery, says they are thrilled to host the inspiring collection.

“Anna Gibbs is a local artist of extraordinary calibre. Her ability to capture the spirit of New Zealand’s native birds in such vivid detail is truly remarkable,” says Wright-Slow.

“We have no doubt there is a long and illustrious career ahead of her, and it is our pleasure to provide a platform for her first solo exhibition at Little River Galley.”

The exhibition is a must-see event for art enthusiasts, nature lovers, and conservation advocates alike. Do not miss this chance to witness Anna Gibbs’ extraordinary new body of work and contribute to her mission of preserving New Zealand’s natural heritage.

Exhibition details:

Anna Gibbs Solo Exhibition: South Island Songs

Duration: 30 January – 24 February 2025

Opening Event: 1 February, 2pm

Little River Gallery, 4237 Christchurch Akaroa Rd.

About Anna Gibbs

Whilst studying at Oxford University, Anna developed her art, attending classes and working under world-renowned tutors at the prestigious Ruskin School of Art. She studied Philosophy of Aesthetics and was particularly taken by Kant’s concept of the judgement of taste; the idea that art generates an intuitive emotional response and thus beauty is innately powerful in its own right. In Anna’s words, ‘though I enjoy pieces that provoke intellectual stimulation, this is secondary to the primary purpose of a work. It must make you feel something’. Her pieces are designed to evoke an instinctive sense of beauty.

Since moving to New Zealand, Anna has trained with the illustrious Judy Curnow, a protégé herself of the globally acclaimed artist Tim Wilson. Anna’s work has benefited from the addition of new techniques, such as a modern interpretation of the traditional glazing used by the Dutch Masters, first developed by Tim and handed down via Judy.

Anna has a love of native New Zealand birds and these have become the focus of her paintings. As a conservation artist, she aims to promote awareness of and enthusiasm for these species and the conservation efforts working to support them. She feels fortunate to live on a rural lifestyle block within a targeted predator-free zone in which Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust and Predator Free 2050 are working to eradicate invasive species. Her painting is inspired by the native birds that surround her daily and her house is even named Kererū as they are such frequent visitors. She also draws inspiration from her travels to see other species around the country. Anna recently visited the only Kōtuku nesting site in the Waitangiroto Nature Reserve, and travelled to Otago and the West Coast to study Kea where the Kea Conservation Trust and Department of Conservation are working hard to support struggling populations. Her new collection includes pieces inspired by these birds, alongside the Kahikatea trees that captured her interest whilst there.

Anna is in the process of scoping out further trips to Otago to study the Rock Wren, Kākā and Takahē including a potential visit to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary. She has aspirations to be on =e day granted access to see Kākāpō in their natural habitat.

© Scoop Media

