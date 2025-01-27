“HAUSDOWN”: The Reign Of Queer, Regency Joy

Wellington-based theatre company, Inconceivable Productions are splashing on the Fringe Festival scene with their joyful comedic reclamation of beloved period dramas. Titled HAUSDOWN in reference to the queer cultural adage, the show returns after its sold out debut. HAUSDOWN will run from the 4th - 6th of March at the Hannah Playhouse.

Created by Katie Hill (The Princess and The Knight, Big Estrogen Energy) and Ruby Carter (The Princess and the Knight, Translations, Snow Bright and the Oopsie Woopsies), HAUSDOWN follows the party of the season, hosted by siblings Lord Edwin & Lady Louisa of Hausdown. On the guestlist are their cousins, Lord Edward Lapthorn and Captain August Lapthorn; Louisa’s childhood friend Lady Beatrice Swoonsworth, whose many engagements usually keep her from attending; and finally the untitled, but nonetheless well-connected, Harriet and Susan Girthshire. As the chaos and frivolity unfolds, this party finds itself in a comedy of bemuddled hearts.

“We have the tomfoolery of Monty Python, the burning desire of a Mills & Boon novel and the extraness of RuPauls Drag Race,” says director and co-writer Katie Hill.

HAUSDOWN debuted in November 2023 at BATS Theatre, and was met with critical and commercial success. With a sold-out season and described as “refreshing and joyfully queer” and “goofy fun” (Regional News); the HAUSDOWN team are sharpening their choreography, story, set and costume for a delightful second season at the Hannah Playhouse.

HAUSDOWN was created by Inconceivable Productions; whose work focuses on whimsical, queer and fantastical productions. “Inconceivable Productions’ likes to celebrate ‘too muchness’. As a company we want to be loud, messy and joyful - and share that unabashed joy with our audience”, says Hill. The company; made up of four creators Katie Hill, Ruby Carter, Brie Keatley and Angela Pelham, are taking their dreams of a queer Pride & Prejudice and their favourite fantasy-novels and making them a reality in the Pōneke theatre scene.

“The world of HAUSDOWN is our own. It’s been made in a small rehearsal room full of queer like-minded individuals, in between games, improvised quips, conversations over tea and, many, many laughs.” says Hill. “We want to showcase the exuberant and larger-than-life aspects of queer identity and neurodivergent expression, creating characters and narratives that are bold and colourful.”

If you’re after a night of queer joy, period opulence, and the unbridled lust Austen hinted at; HAUSDOWN is not one to be missed!

HAUSDOWN plays:

Dates: 4-6 March 2025 at 8:00pm

Venue: Hannah Playhouse, 12 Cambridge Terrace, Te Aro, Wellington

Tickets: $28 standard / $18 concession

Bookings: https://tickets.fringe.co.nz

