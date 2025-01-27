Feeney To Make FR Oceania Debut At 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Broc Feeney is an intriguing addition for the 69th NZ Grand Prix. Pic Red Bull Content Pool

Feeney (22) will line up for Bruin Beasley’s mtec Motorsport team and take on some of the best future talents in formula racing – as well as Red Bull Ampol Racing Supercars team mate Will Brown – for the February 7-9 weekend at Highlands International Motorsport Park. It will be the final round of the 2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

Feeney will replace American Josh Pierson who has been a front runner in this season’s championship but who is committed to a clashing IndyNXT test ahead of his second season in IndyCar’s main feeder series.

Like many of his rivals Feeney started racing in karts – in 2013 – and won regional and national titles but unlike his Highlands rivals, and Brown, he did not progress down the single seater route. He went straight into the Australian Toyota 86 Championship and became the youngest ever race winner in the series at just 15 years old.

In 2021, after Super 3, he won the Dunlop Super2 Series with Triple Eight Race Engineering and became a full time Supercars driver for 2022 when Jamie Whincup retired from a full time driving role within the team. He has significant GT3 experience too having finished third overall for Triple Eight in 2022.

Despite the Grand Prix marking his single seater debut, he’s looking forward to the challenge. “I’m pumped to be coming over for the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands,” he said. “It will be my first ever race in an open wheeler and I am super excited to challenge myself.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Feeney will face what are likely to be future F1 and Indycar stars when he lines up against Red Bull Junior and series leader Arvid Lindblad, podium finisher Nikita Johnson and race winners Matias Zagazeta and Kiwi Zack Scoular – as well as rising Australian single seater racers Patrick Heuzenroeder and Nicholas Stati. And he’ll be competing against his Red Bull Racing Supercars team mate Will Brown as well, of course.

Beasley is confident that with some circuit knowledge, Feeney will settle in quickly and could go well, as drivers doing one-off appearances have in the past with his team.

“Having Broc for the prestigious NZGP is exciting,” he said. “It's going to be a steep learning curve, but I'm sure he will be competitive. Having qualified second and third last year with Callum Hedge and Jacob Abel, I'm confident we can give him the tools to do be where he needs to be."

Lindblad currently leads the championship from Nikita Johnson as the teams head to New Zealand’s South Island for Round 4 at Teretonga Raceway and then the championship finale at the Grand Prix.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 – 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 – 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 – 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

© Scoop Media

