Ready To Ride: Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand Preliminary Rider List & Who To Watch

Photo/Supplied

CHRISTCHURCH | January 24, 2025 – In less than three weeks the global spotlight of the mountain bike world will fall onto Ōtautahi, Christchurch, Aotearoa New Zealand, as Crankworx Summer Series kicks off the 20254 Crankworx season. Set against the stunning backdrop of Christchurch Adventure Park (CAP), this year’s Summer Series promises four days of world-class action, featuring three internationally broadcasted events: Redemption Downhill, Pump Track Challenge and a New Zealand first - a FMB Gold Cup Slopestyle event will host both professionals and amateur riders from February 13 - 16. While athlete registration remains open for a couple more weeks, the roster already boasts a mix of renowned international riders and local heroes, promising an exhilarating showcase of talent. If you want to be among these riders, don’t miss signing up for your category here.

The start lists for all three events – the Redemption Down Hill and Pump Track taking place on Saturday, February 15th and FMB Gold Cup Slopestyle on Sunday, February 16th – have already generated significant anticipation. Notably, points for the reinstated Crankworx World Tour Series as well as the esteemed King & Queen of Crankworx titles are up for grabs at this festival for athletes vying for the 2025 Crankworx Downhill or Pump Track Champion title.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As a result, some of the best mountain bike athletes in both categories will travel to Ōtautahi Christchurch and spectators on-site and at home can witness their runs as both competitions are available on Pinkbike to stream live and replay on demand.

Female Athletes: A powerhouse of Talent

Martha Gill, reigning Queen of Crankworx, will be making her way to Ōtautahi Christchurch to race this Summer Series festival. While being a strong contender for Gold in both Downhill and Pump Track, she is facing fierce competition from the field of local women. Kiwis Jenna Hastings, Shania Rawson and Sacha Earnst will compete in both disciplines and will challenge Martha for overall points. Meanwhile, in the Pump Track category, a strong field of international contenders, such as Sabina Košárková, first time Crankworx participant but current UCI Pump Track World Champion (LAT) from the Czeck Republic, sets the stage for an electrifying showdown. The female competitions are set to deliver a remarkable display of skill and determination.

It will surely be three thrilling competitions with a field of female riders that just bursts of talent. Returning to the spotlight, Jordy Scott stands out as a top contender with her versatility across Downhill and Pump Track disciplines after a tough duke out for Queen ranking in 2024. Shania Rawson, recipient of the 2024 Crankworx Trail Blazer award, known for her powerful performances, is another rider to watch as she competes in Downhill and Pump Track. Louise Ferguson, a strong contender to watch out for, will be returning from Red Bull Hardline the week prior, and shifting her focus from Freeride to Downhill racing.

Male Athletes – Kiwi Dominance

In the male category, the dominance of New Zealand athletes is palpable. Of the 64 confirmed male athletes, 30 percent are Aotearoa riders, with local stars such as Lachie Stevens-McNab and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene set to take the charge. Stevens-McNab, winner of Crankworx Rotorua Rockshox Taniwha Downhill in 2024 had a breakthrough year in the Downhill scene and will compete in both disciplines at Christchurch Adventure Park, showcasing his prowess in Pump Track and Downhill.

In addition to kiwi dominator Lachie Stevens-McNab, international contenders Australian and reigning King of Crankworx Ryan Gilchrist and fellow Australian Jackson Frew add further intricacy to both races. Gilchrist had a clean sweep of the Crankworx World Tour in 2024 and is hungry to defend his current King of Crankworx title. Spectators can anticipate an impressive display of talent from British rider Bernard Kerr in the Redemption Downhill, and local rider and Junior New Zealand National champ, Tyler Waite, who’s 2024 track times rivalled the elites, will be cutting his teeth for the first time in the Elite category.

Slopestyle Athletes: Diamond athletes meet Gold

The FMB Gold Cup Slopestyle competition promises a heated display of new faces and seasoned circuit attendees with David Godziek leading the charge in the male category after taking the overall Slopestyle World Championship title and the Triple Crown in 2024. A standout performer in the international Slopestyle circuit, Godziek’s consistent top finishes have him pinned as a fan favourite. Hot on his heels are riders Lucas Huppert, known for his technical precision and podium finishes across multiple Crankworx events, and Erik Fedko, a seasoned athlete with flair and versatility, who never fails to bring excitement to the course. With Griffin Paulson, Chance Moore, and Ben Thompson, an influx of exciting young Canadian riders are set to disrupt the standings. 2024 Red Bull Rookie of the Year and rising star Kaidan Ingersoll is confirmed as an athlete to keep an eye on in this event, taking on Diamond Level competition.

Red Bull athlete Patricia Druwen is the standout name to watch in the female category. Renowned for her mesmerising style and a dialed bag of tricks, Druwen is making her highly anticipated return to competition after an illness plagued the 2024 season. However, the path to victory won't be easy, with stiff competition from rising Canadian stars and Diamond-level rider Natasha Miller, as well as the formidable Shealen Reno of the USA, the first ever female Slopestyle World Champion.

Adding to the excitement, New Zealand will welcome first-time competitors Kirsten Van Horne and Zoe Witwicki, both hailing from Canada. These dark horses have the proven skills and potential to shake up the competition and make a name for themselves on the international stage, vying for one of the wildcards to the Maxxis Slopestyle at Crankworx Rotorua up for grabs at this event.

Before getting into the Pump Track and Downhill and Slopestyle events, Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand will kick off with a Jump Jam at Christchurch Adventure Park’s infamous Mulchy Jump. On Thursday, 13th February, spectators, and riders alike will be treated to a showdown of local talent and international athletes on the lofty ramp perfect for flips, whips and Slopestyle tricks. The Jump Jam will not only initiate the four-day event in true mountain bike fashion but also signifies the commencement of an enduring partnership between Crankworx and Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Don’t Miss Out: Secure Your Spot

As excitement builds up for Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand and rider lists look promising for both the Pump Track and Downhill disciplines, both events still have some spots left to grab.

Don’t miss out on the adrenaline-charged action going down in Ōtautahi Christchurch. Secure your tickets to Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand and seize the opportunity to witness mountain biking at its finest. For those looking to compete, sign up here – athlete registration is open until Sunday 25th February 2024, 11:59pm NZDT.

About Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand

The Crankworx Summer Series began in British Columbia in 2020 and made its New Zealand debut in 2021, bringing world-class mountain bike racing to the Southern Lakes Region. The series offers an exhilarating blend of racing, natural beauty, and adventure that captures the essence of the Kiwi outdoor lifestyle.

About Crankworx

Crankworx is the ultimate experience in mountain biking. Born in Whistler, B.C. in 2004, Crankworx has evolved into a multi-stop international festival series. The Crankworx World Tour brings together the best mountain bike athletes to compete in elite-level competitions in a variety of disciplines.

Crankworx World Tour festivals also host races for amateurs, CWNEXT categories for next gen athletes, Kidsworx contests for young riders, participatory events and celebrations of mountain bike culture, all while showcasing amazing destinations.

© Scoop Media

