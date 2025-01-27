Greenstone Entertainment Summer Concert Tour 2025 Wraps On A High Note

Photo by Robert Hambling

Monday, January 27 : And that’s a wrap for 2025 as the GREENSTONE SUMMER CONCERT TOUR finishes on a high note for their 15th Anniversary.

Featuring the all-star line-up of COLD CHISEL, ICEHOUSE, BIC RUNGA and EVERCLEAR, the 2025 tour attracted a phenomenal attendance with over 40,000 music lovers flocking to one of the shows held in Queenstown, Taupō and Whitianga over the last two weekends.

The only South Island show was held for the final time at the Gibbston Valley venue on a sweltering hot Central Otago day as Greenstone Entertainment now seeks a new home for future concerts in the South. The tour then moved to Taupō and the beautiful lakeside venue of the Taupō Amphitheatre, with the final stop at The Whitianga Waterways Arena marking a celebratory return to the Coromandel after four year’s absence.

Greenstone Entertainment who are renown for delivering high-calibre events upheld their 15 year reputation as fans remarked on 2025 being one of the strongest line-up of iconic artists yet. Others praised the fantastic atmosphere, the range of vendors and the overall seamlessness of the day.

Furthermore, reviews for the 2025 tour have been unanimously outstanding.

The NZ Herald said; “Cold Chisel brought their acclaimed 50th Anniversary Tour to New Zealand after wowing audiences throughout Australia, the ageless pub rockers have only enhanced their reputations as Australasian rock royalty.”

“In their 51st year together, (Jimmy) Barnes and (Ian) Moss have an obvious and enduring chemistry….. Barnes’ performance of Choirgirl is as soulful now as it was in 1980 and Moss’ cover of Georgia (Ray Charles) was utterly spectacular.”

Stuff added: “Music powerhouses Cold Chisel, Icehouse wow crowds…...it was a sea of sun hats, deck chairs and an enthusiastic crowd of attendees there to soak in the sounds of music powerhouses Cold Chisel, Icehouse, Bic Runga and Everclear.

The Otago Daily Times commented; “Eight years after last performing at Gibbston, (ICEHOUSE) frontman and founder Iva Davies, in particular, sounded as good as ever as he performed an array of their hits, including Hey Little Girl, Electric Blue and, to the audience’s delight, Great Southern Land.”

At the close of the tour, Amanda Calvert, CEO of Greenstone Entertainment said; “Our heartfelt thanks to all the incredible artists who performed on the 15th Anniversary Summer Concert tour. Cold Chisel who bought their milestone ‘The Big-50’ tour to New Zealand; ICEHOUSE who joined us for one more ride following their 2017 run and to our new friends, everclear and Bic Runga, we had a blast!. And, special thanks to the 40,000 fans who sang and danced their days off, we are endlessly grateful for your continued support. We look forward to bringing you another epic line-up of artists in 2026, so stay tuned.”

