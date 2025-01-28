Chelsea Jade Announces New Zealand Shows

Photo/Supplied.

Friday 28 March - Double Whammy, Auckland

Saturday 29 March - Cubadupa, Wellington

Pre-sale tickets - 10AM, Thursday 30 January

General tickets - 10AM, Friday, 31 January

Tickets from www.banishedmusic.com

'Incredible songwriting and knack for clean and smart pop perfection' - NZ Herald

Pop fans and indie loyalists rejoice; your favourite art school dropout is back...

New Zealand's - via South Africa - own Chelsea Jade is making her highly anticipated return voyage to Aotearoa for a special one-off headline show at Auckland's fabled new haunt Double Whammy, the night before her prime time spot at Wellington's Cubadupa.

Chelsea Jade's live shows are a revelation, where her irresistible and sophisticated pop hooks collide with vibrant choreography and visceral intensity. Superfans rally, for the tickets for this intimate show will move fast.

Chelsea Jade is an artist from Auckland, New Zealand.

Starting as a local jingle writer in Auckland before moving to Los Angeles, Jade released her acclaimed debut album Personal Best in 2018.

In addition to her own work, Jade has contributed choreography, artwork, performance and songwriting to an array of diverse artists - including Deafheaven, Georgia Lines, Jai Wolf, Chainsmokers and Le Tigre.

In 2022, Jade released her luxuriant and sophisticated second album Soft Spot via Carpark Records and took it out on tour with New Zealand’s dreamiest band Yumi Zouma across North America. She spent 2023 in residence at Otion Front - a contemporary dance space in New York City.

In 2024 Jade provided the sound design and score for Auckland Theatre Company’s production of Lucy Prebble’s The Effect.

