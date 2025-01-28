Rangitikei To Host Opening Round Of Series On Friday

Photo/Supplied

The 2025 Yamaha New Zealand Cross-country Nationals kick off in the Rangitikei region this coming weekend with back-to-back rounds one and two separated by just a couple of days.

The four-round Yamaha New Zealand Cross-country Nationals series will launch on farmland at Waituna West, near Rewa, on Friday, with the second round of the popular off-road motorcycling series set to be staged just two days later, on similar terrain, also near Rewa, on Sunday.

Two rounds in the South Island, both at venues near Gore, then follow seven weeks later, in March.

Round three is set for farmland near Gore on Thursday, March 20, and then it all wraps up with the fourth and final round on Saturday, March 22.

Riders to watch out for this season naturally include the defending 2024 champion Callum Dudson, from Rotorua, but also Papakura’s Ryan Hayward, Rotorua’s Ethan Harris, Nelson’s Bailey Basalaj and Cambridge’s Jared Hannon.

Also worth watching for may be Huntly’s Brandon Hoskins, Waipukurau’s Stephen Sergeant, Whangamata’s Shane Frith, Auckland’s Charlotte Russ, Hamilton’s Phillip Goodwright, and Auckland’s Bryce Williams, to name just a few.

In the Junior grade, perhaps expect fireworks from riders such as Te Awamutu’s Nixon Parkes, Eketahuna’s Sheldon Brown, Owaka’s Blake Affleck, Aucklander Millen Cargill, Masterton’s Max Williams, Rotorua’s James Bates, Raglan’s Ryley Shaw, Cromwell’s Lochie Cornish and Rotorua’s Grace Fowler.

Motorcycling New Zealand cross-country co-commissioner Paul Whibley, who shares those responsibilities with Manawatu’s Claire Clare, said he was looking forward to the start of the fresh 2025 season.

“By having two races separated by only a day, it helps to reduce travel costs for the competitors, who have to make only one trip north and one trip south to contest the full series,” said Whibley.

“Every round will count towards series points this season, instead of having a ‘discard’ round like we did last year, but a day between races will give riders time to recover and prepare their bikes. This format means the racing will likely go right down to the wire.

“Riders need to be fast and also show consistency, but they may also need a little bit of luck as well. Each round features a three-hour race for the seniors and a 90-minute race for the juniors.

“We know it’s expensive to travel across on the inter-island ferry, so, with reducing the number of crossings, we really hope more riders will complete the full series.

“The two venues at Rewa are in very close proximity, separated only by a large ravine, and they both feature a bit of everything, with blocks of bush and rolling foothills. It will definitely be a nationals level track.”

In addition to Yamaha Motor New Zealand, the series is supported by Forbes & Davies, Arai helmets, USWE, BS Battery, Blur goggles, O’Neal apparel, Forma boots, Metzeler tyres, Motomuck (distributors of bike, motorcycle, car and marine cleaning products) and Stux NZ Gloves.

2025 Yamaha New Zealand Cross-country Nationals calendar:

Round one, Friday, January 31, at Newcombe’s Farm, 735 Cheltenham/Hunterville Road, Rewa, Waituna West;

Round two, Sunday, February 2, at 101 Mangapipi West Road, off the Cheltenham/Hunterville Road, Rewa, Waituna West;

Round three, Thursday, March 20, Gore;

Round four, Saturday, March 22, Gore.

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

