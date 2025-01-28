Nominations Open On Friday 31st January: Celebrate Artistic Excellence At Ngā Tohu Toi 2025!

Photo/Supplied

Save the date! Ngā Tohu Toi, Tauranga Moana’s premier Māori arts awards ceremony, is set to take place on June 19th, 2025, at The Cargo Shed, 5 Dive Crescent, Tauranga CBD.

Ngā Tohu Toi celebrates and honours the exceptional artistic talent that whakapapa to Tauranga Moana. We invite our whānau and wider community to submit nominations for individuals excelling in creative fields. Nominations open on Friday 31st January! To nominate, visit https://www.ngatohutoi.co.nz/nominate.

This year’s recipients will join a distinguished cohort of past award winners, including Ria Hall, Stan Walker, Mabel Wharekawa-Burt, Darcy Nicholas, Joanna Paul, Whirimako Black, and Joe Harawira, among others.

The awards evening promises an unforgettable celebration with kai, live entertainment, and an opportunity to acknowledge Māori creatives who contribute to our regional identity and make waves nationally and internationally.

About Ngā Tohu Toi

Ngā Tohu Toi Mo Ngā Uri Iwi o Te Rohe o Tauranga Moana was established by Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust, a collective dedicated to advancing Māori arts and enhancing the profile of iwi creatives. Founded in 2015 by a passionate group of Māori artists, the Trust works to foster sustainable and meaningful connections within Tauranga Moana while supporting the growth of ngā toi Māori.

Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust Chairperson, Paama-Pengelly, highlights: “Our vision is to create strong, lasting relationships that uplift Māori arts and inspire both our creative communities and art audiences.”

Sponsorship Opportunities

Ngā Tohu Toi is seeking sponsors to support this year’s awards and events. If you are interested in partnering with us, please contact Ayesha Kee at ayesha@tetuhimareikura.org.

Stay connected with us on our Website, Facebook, and Instagram for updates. For more information about nominations or event details, email ayesha@tetuhimareikura.org.

