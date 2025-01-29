The Road To The FMG Young Farmer Of The Year Grand Final Continues

The journey to find New Zealand’s top young farmer continues this weekend, as the first FMG Young Farmer of the Year Regional Final kicks off at the Helensville A&P Showgrounds on Saturday, February 1st.

The Northern Regional Final is the first of seven Regional Finals happening across the country, each showcasing the talent, skills, and determination of young people in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

Among this weekend’s competitors are 28-year-old digger driver Kate Hawkings and her partner, Daniel Richards, who will both be vying for the top spot. Hawkings, a member of the Kaipara Young Farmers Club, says competing alongside her partner has added a new dynamic to her preparation.

“This year, I’m taking it a bit more seriously, and it’s pretty cool because my partner is a finalist too, so we’re helping one another study and prep for the competition,” she says.

Hoping to inspire more young women to enter FMG Young Farmer of the Year, Hawkings is prepared to put in the hard yards to get those few steps ahead.

“As a woman, I’m aware I’m going to need to work that extra bit hard in terms of my physical strength, but nothing’s going to stop me from doing my best. I want to do well so I can look back and be proud.”

New Zealand Young Farmers’ Chief Executive Lynda Coppersmith says this year 25% of Regional Final qualifiers are women, up on previous years.

“It’s amazing to see more young females choosing farming as a career and stepping up to compete for the title of New Zealand’s best young farmer. It’s inspiring and shows the future of the sector is in good hands.”

Throughout the day, contestants will face a series of challenging tasks designed to test their practical skills, technical knowledge, and ability to perform under pressure. The evening’s buzzer quiz will be the final opportunity for competitors to score points, with the top performer earning a spot at the Grand Final in Invercargill this July.

Joining the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contestants are primary-aged AgriKidsNZ and high school FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year competitors, showcasing the next generation of talent.

“It's a great way to show students that there is a variety of career options in the food and fibre sector. This industry is incredibly diverse, offering many different pathways and opportunities for them to explore,” says Coppersmith.

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest is proudly supported by FMG, Ravensdown, Woolworths, Ministry for Primary Industries, Milwaukee, Honda, Lincoln University, Massey University, PTS Logistics, New Holland, and Bushbuck.

About NZ Young Farmers

NZ Young Farmers has been a part of rural communities for nearly 100 years. FMG Young Farmer of the Year is the flagship event for the non-profit organisation, and the competition has run annually since 1969. Now in its 57th year, the annual event boasts a strong track record of showcasing the very best talent in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector. The title of “FMG Young Farmer of the Year” is held up as the most prestigious farming award in the country.

