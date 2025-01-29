“Not-to-be-missed” Show Tracks Youth Journey From Suicidal Ideation To ‘Outstanding Newcomer’ Award

Essence Unfolding – named by UrbanList as one of the not-to-miss shows of last year’s Auckland Fringe Festival - is the debut solo show devised and choreographed by emerging multidisciplinary artist, 16-year-old Orlando (Ollie) Green.

Blending aerial circus, contemporary dance and spoken word, Essence Unfolding is a poignant portrayal of the challenges young people face in discovering identity and sense of self, informed by Ollie’s experience of suicidal ideation, self-harm, depression and anorexia.

“It’s been a really hard few years, but I’ve found self-expression through movement and words has been a massive part of finding myself and my on-going recovery journey”.

Ollie debuted the show at last year’s Auckland Fringe, where they were awarded Outstanding Newcomer, followed by a season at the Whangārei Fringe in October.

Reviewers raved about the bravery and skill of this young performer.

"From the opening second, "Essence Unfolding" is a beautiful, moving, profound and ultimately hopeful piece of work. The narrative that is built from Ollie's movement both in the air and on the floor is completely coherent - from the choreographed stumbles and falls that preface the fall into mental health struggles through the setbacks of recovery, to the grace and clarity of the denouement" -- Matt Keane, theatreview

"Green is especially impressive when they embed a unique gymnastic flexibility in and around the dance facets of the narrative while never missing a beat of the complex poetic rhythms that anchor the performance in an intense reality." -- Lexie Matheson, theatreview

Ollie has been involved in circus since the age of eight and is in year 13 at Western Springs College where they study dance, receiving awards in the subject since year 9.

“I love expression through movement. But I’ve been working through stuff by writing, which I also love”

As part of the show, Ollie is also including some spoken word from their newly released book, “Unfolding”, which is available along with the tickets.

Essence Unfolding has its Wellington debut at Te Auaha in Dixon Street, and returns for a season for Auckland Pride at Tāmaki Makaurau’s newest black box performance space, the Factory Theatre in Onehunga,

Tickets on iTicket for Auckland Pride season and here for NZ Fringe Festival.

SHOWDATES:

NZ Fringe Festival February 14th - 16th

Auckland Pride February 20th - 22nd

