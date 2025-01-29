Wanaka Crag Fest 2025: Building On The Momentum

After a successful launch last year, Wānaka Crag Fest is back and bigger than before! This collaborative event between the Wānaka Climbing Club and New Zealand Alpine Club is designed to unite climbers, build community, advance climbing skills, and promote sustainability across an action-packed weekend. With a full schedule of clinics, social events, and community activities, there’s something for climbers of all levels.

What’s New in 2025?

This year, Wānaka Crag Fest expands with more tickets available, exciting new clinics catering to a wider range of skill levels, and a special focus on youth/family accessibility. Select clinics are now partially sponsored, making them even more affordable for those new to climbing, eager to upskill, or just starting out in the area. We’re also including youth (ages 13–18) and their caregivers, with dedicated youth clinics tailored to different competency levels.

The weekend isn’t just about climbing—non-climbing activities like yoga, cold water immersion, slacklining, and acroyoga offer plenty of opportunities to connect, unwind, and try something new.

Social Events to Bring the Community Together

Friday night kicks off with a vendor village featuring outdoor brands, climbing competitions, quizzes, films, and heaps of prizes from our incredible sponsors. Saturday night keeps the energy high with food and drinks at Velo Cafe (just across from the campground—no driving needed!), alongside live local DJs and giveaways to round out the day.

Making an Impact Through Sustainability

Sustainability is at the heart of Crag Fest. In partnership with the Wānaka Climbing Club, we’re hosting a sustainability working bee on Saturday afternoon, giving attendees the chance to earn their dinner by giving back to the local crags. Volunteers at the event will receive free food and drink as a thank-you for their efforts.

Crag Fest runs from 14-16 March 2025. For tickets and more information, visit https://alpineclub.org.nz/event/wanaka-crag-fest-2025.

Background

The New Zealand Alpine Club was formed in 1891 and aims to promote and support climbing at all levels within New Zealand. The club has over 4500 members, twelve regional sections and six staff based at its headquarters in Christchurch and across New Zealand. The scope of its activities is broad, including publishing, the provision of 16 alpine huts and base lodges, instruction, events, advocacy, insurance and support for overseas climbing expeditions.

