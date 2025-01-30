Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Advantage Allan As Bridgestone GR86s Head South

Thursday, 30 January 2025, 1:12 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Rookie Zach Blincoe leads a packed Bridgestone GR86 field. Bruce Jenkins. Photo/Supplied.

The South Island leg of the inaugural Bridgestone GR86 Championship gets underway this weekend with the first of two back-to-back rounds and it’s the experienced Hugo Allan who holds the advantage as the drivers and teams rev up for this weekend’s big Teretonga weekend.

Hugo Allan is the current series leader heading South. Bruce Jenkins. Photo/Supplied.

Allan has been the most consistent driver thus far, and has demonstrated the ability to move through the field and take decent points from every race. That is one of the keys to success in a championship where the cars are so evenly matched that the entire 25 plus field can be covered by just a few tenths of a second.

Fifty two points behind might sound like a lot, but any racing driver will tell you it can all change in an instant and Hayden Bakkerus – who has a race win this season – will be well aware of that heading South. If Allan puts a foot wrong anywhere this weekend, Bakkerus will be in a position to exploit it.

A further 33 points behind is veteran Justin Allen, revelling in his Syndicate Motorsport team and in his new car. As ever he is thriving on the fierce competition and remains one of the toughest racers out there in the familiar NAPA Autoparts colours. A model of consistency like series leader Allan, Justin cannot be ruled out anywhere. Like any of the front runners, he’ll be there to make the most of any opportunity.

Josh Bethune in fourth place in the points is arguably the driver with the most to gain from this part of the season – which sees the teams at Teretonga Park this weekend then Highlands Motorsport Park next weekend for the 69th New Zealand Grand Prix meeting.

He has demonstrated race winning pace in every session and race so far and big weekends in the South could see him jump right back into contention. His team – Right Karts by M2 Competition which is new to the championship – is brimmed with experienced engineers and fast drivers. There is really no reason why the team shouldn’t be a factor in every session on the South Island leg.

Looking further down the order, it’s a battle of the young guns rising up through New Zealand motorsport ranks. Chris White, Emerson Vincent, Arthur Broughan, Zach Blincoe, Cameron Hill and Mason Potter have all showed – already – an ability to win or be a front runner and it’s only a matter of time before they acquire the consistency required at this level to move from front of mid-field to the sharp end on a regular basis. Blincoe particularly, has had a few bits of bad luck. This weekend could be the one where it all comes together for the youngster. It’s Vincent, however, who is the lead rookie in the championship currently, sitting fifth overall.

An intriguing battle is developing in the race to the Masters title further back in the field. Hitherto almost unbeatable John Penny is currently eight points behind newbie Simon Hunter, who was very fast at the last round at Hampton Downs. Penny misses the South Island leg of the championship due to other commitments so it will be Hunter’s chance to take a grip on the class title chase.

There should be an impressive 25 cars taking to the 2.5km track this weekend with another former racer, Dion Pitt, making the first of two South Island appearances this weekend at a circuit he has been exceptionally quick on in the past.

He will certainly be a dark horse for honours when action kicks off on Saturday after a day’s practice on Friday – as will Australian Lachlan Evennett, who began his four round NZ campaign in impressive style with a debut win at Hampton Downs.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Points after Round 2

117Hugo AllanCareVets Racing0368
220Hayden BakkerusMackenzie Motorsport0316
399Justin AllenSyndicate Motorsport0283
432Josh BethuneRight Karts by M2 Competition0250
530Emerson VincentAction MotorsportR242
688Chris WhiteJames Marshall MotorsportR240
7222Arthur BroughanMackenzie MotorsportR232
843Cameron HillRight Karts by M2 CompetitionR227
947Mason PotterSyndicate MotorsportR208
1090Zach BlincoeMackenzie MotorsportR204
11186Cooper BarnesRight Karts by M2 Competition0193
1242Simon HunterRace Lab AcademyM157
1322John PennyAction MotorsportM149
1473Harry TownshendMackenzie Motorsport0147
1550Alice BuckleyRace Lab Academy0145
1624Lachlan EvennettAction Motorsport0141
178Thomas MallardRace Lab Academy0123
1833Caleb ByersJames Marshall MotorsportR122
1937Jett MurrayAction Motorsport0116
2081Cormac MurphyRace Lab Academy0109
21888Blake KnowlesJames Marshall MotorsportR109
2235Hayden LinesRight Karts by M2 CompetitionR94
2355Christina Orr-WestDayle ITM RacingM84
2434Raymond MallinJames Marshall MotorsportR78
2511Will MortoniMac Engineering074
2610Ajay GiddyMackenzie MotorsportR45

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

Visit us:

http://www.toyota.co.nz/racing/

http://www.toyotagazooracing.co.nz

