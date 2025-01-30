Advantage Allan As Bridgestone GR86s Head South

Rookie Zach Blincoe leads a packed Bridgestone GR86 field. Bruce Jenkins. Photo/Supplied.

The South Island leg of the inaugural Bridgestone GR86 Championship gets underway this weekend with the first of two back-to-back rounds and it’s the experienced Hugo Allan who holds the advantage as the drivers and teams rev up for this weekend’s big Teretonga weekend.

Hugo Allan is the current series leader heading South. Bruce Jenkins. Photo/Supplied.

Allan has been the most consistent driver thus far, and has demonstrated the ability to move through the field and take decent points from every race. That is one of the keys to success in a championship where the cars are so evenly matched that the entire 25 plus field can be covered by just a few tenths of a second.

Fifty two points behind might sound like a lot, but any racing driver will tell you it can all change in an instant and Hayden Bakkerus – who has a race win this season – will be well aware of that heading South. If Allan puts a foot wrong anywhere this weekend, Bakkerus will be in a position to exploit it.

A further 33 points behind is veteran Justin Allen, revelling in his Syndicate Motorsport team and in his new car. As ever he is thriving on the fierce competition and remains one of the toughest racers out there in the familiar NAPA Autoparts colours. A model of consistency like series leader Allan, Justin cannot be ruled out anywhere. Like any of the front runners, he’ll be there to make the most of any opportunity.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Josh Bethune in fourth place in the points is arguably the driver with the most to gain from this part of the season – which sees the teams at Teretonga Park this weekend then Highlands Motorsport Park next weekend for the 69th New Zealand Grand Prix meeting.

He has demonstrated race winning pace in every session and race so far and big weekends in the South could see him jump right back into contention. His team – Right Karts by M2 Competition which is new to the championship – is brimmed with experienced engineers and fast drivers. There is really no reason why the team shouldn’t be a factor in every session on the South Island leg.

Looking further down the order, it’s a battle of the young guns rising up through New Zealand motorsport ranks. Chris White, Emerson Vincent, Arthur Broughan, Zach Blincoe, Cameron Hill and Mason Potter have all showed – already – an ability to win or be a front runner and it’s only a matter of time before they acquire the consistency required at this level to move from front of mid-field to the sharp end on a regular basis. Blincoe particularly, has had a few bits of bad luck. This weekend could be the one where it all comes together for the youngster. It’s Vincent, however, who is the lead rookie in the championship currently, sitting fifth overall.

An intriguing battle is developing in the race to the Masters title further back in the field. Hitherto almost unbeatable John Penny is currently eight points behind newbie Simon Hunter, who was very fast at the last round at Hampton Downs. Penny misses the South Island leg of the championship due to other commitments so it will be Hunter’s chance to take a grip on the class title chase.

There should be an impressive 25 cars taking to the 2.5km track this weekend with another former racer, Dion Pitt, making the first of two South Island appearances this weekend at a circuit he has been exceptionally quick on in the past.

He will certainly be a dark horse for honours when action kicks off on Saturday after a day’s practice on Friday – as will Australian Lachlan Evennett, who began his four round NZ campaign in impressive style with a debut win at Hampton Downs.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Points after Round 2

1 17 Hugo Allan CareVets Racing 0 368 2 20 Hayden Bakkerus Mackenzie Motorsport 0 316 3 99 Justin Allen Syndicate Motorsport 0 283 4 32 Josh Bethune Right Karts by M2 Competition 0 250 5 30 Emerson Vincent Action Motorsport R 242 6 88 Chris White James Marshall Motorsport R 240 7 222 Arthur Broughan Mackenzie Motorsport R 232 8 43 Cameron Hill Right Karts by M2 Competition R 227 9 47 Mason Potter Syndicate Motorsport R 208 10 90 Zach Blincoe Mackenzie Motorsport R 204 11 186 Cooper Barnes Right Karts by M2 Competition 0 193 12 42 Simon Hunter Race Lab Academy M 157 13 22 John Penny Action Motorsport M 149 14 73 Harry Townshend Mackenzie Motorsport 0 147 15 50 Alice Buckley Race Lab Academy 0 145 16 24 Lachlan Evennett Action Motorsport 0 141 17 8 Thomas Mallard Race Lab Academy 0 123 18 33 Caleb Byers James Marshall Motorsport R 122 19 37 Jett Murray Action Motorsport 0 116 20 81 Cormac Murphy Race Lab Academy 0 109 21 888 Blake Knowles James Marshall Motorsport R 109 22 35 Hayden Lines Right Karts by M2 Competition R 94 23 55 Christina Orr-West Dayle ITM Racing M 84 24 34 Raymond Mallin James Marshall Motorsport R 78 25 11 Will Morton iMac Engineering 0 74 26 10 Ajay Giddy Mackenzie Motorsport R 45

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

Visit us:

http://www.toyota.co.nz/racing/

http://www.toyotagazooracing.co.nz

© Scoop Media

