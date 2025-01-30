Pedalling For Change: Matakana Cyclists Protest To Push For Funding To Complete The Coastal Trail

29th January, Auckland New Zealand - This Saturday, over 50 cyclists will take to the busy roads around Matakana, a picturesque town north of Auckland, in a unique and ironic protest titled The Cycle Against Cyclists.

The demonstration, led by local cyclists from the surrounding Matakana area, will protest against their own presence on the region’s hazardous roads, to raise awareness and crucial funding for The Coastal Trail.

The Coastal Trail, a partially completed project, is an off-road cycling pathway designed to bypass Rodney’s congested and hazardous roads. Once finished, it will offer a safe and scenic alternative for cyclists, ensuring protection for children, adults, and recreational riders while reducing road tensions and eliminating the need for cyclists to share busy roadways with motorists.

What: Over 50 local cyclists will stage a protest in The Cycle Against Cyclists initiative on the busy roads around Matakana When: Saturday, 1 February 2025, 10:00 AM Where: Starting at the corner of Wright Road and Matakana Road, travelling along Matakana Road, and ending at Matakana Wharf Reserve.

Meg Eriksen, The Coastal Trail Fundraising Manager, says: “Matakana is known for its stunning countryside, charming village, and market, and has long been a magnet for cyclists and motorists alike. However, the shared use of narrow roads has led to increasing road rage incidents and dangerous driving, disrupting the tranquility of this close-knit community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The Coastal Trail is a dedicated cycle path stretching from Puhoi to Mangawhai that will keep cyclists and motorists safely apart. While work has already begun, the trail remains incomplete, and additional funding is urgently required to bring this ambitious project to life.”

Rodney’s roads are particularly dangerous for cyclists due to high traffic volumes and narrow shoulders. According to AT Data, 12 people out of 10,000 were killed or seriously injured in Rodney compared with 5 per 100,000 for Central Auckland, an increase of 240% for Rodney’s roads.

Cyclists are 15 times more likely than car occupants to be killed per kilometre travelled on shared roads. In 2021 alone, cyclists accounted for 10% of all road injuries in Auckland, despite making up a small fraction of road users. Between 2018 and 2022, there were over 1,200 reported cycling-related accidents in the Auckland region, with a significant proportion occurring on rural roads like those in Rodney.

And these negative statistics are having a direct impact on participation, with 75% of cyclists admitting that they avoid cycling on rural roads due to safety concerns, according to research by the New Zealand Transport Agency.

Through the Cycle Against Cyclists initiative, cyclists are intentionally taking to the roads en masse to raise awareness and generate support for the trail. Their message is simple: ‘Donate to the Coastal Trail and get cyclists off the road. For the first time, cyclists and motorists can unite with a shared goal.

This unique movement seeks to turn frustration into funding and road rage into action. Motorists are encouraged to honk their horns, with the hope that their irritation over road congestion will drive donations to the project.

Meg adds, “Cycling trails have already proven their value in other places with the Otago Central Rail Trail and Hauraki Rail Trail becoming immensely popular destinations. These trails prevent accidents, encourage active commuting, and fuel New Zealand’s passion for cycling and the outdoors. The Coastal Trail has the potential to achieve the same for Rodney, offering safer roads, healthier lifestyles, environmental benefits, and economic growth.

“We urge local councils and stakeholders to support this transformative project. The Coastal Trail is more than just a pathway; it is a lifeline for safety, health, and prosperity. By investing in this trail, we invest in the future of Rodney."

For more information or to donate to the Coastal Trail, visit

https://www.thecoastaltrail.co.nz/donate/

© Scoop Media

