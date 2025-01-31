Bridgestone GR86 Championship Prize Pool Set To Open Career Doors

A season in New Zealand GTs could be the next step for the champion. Tayler Burke

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has revealed the prize pool for this year’s inaugural Bridgestone GR86 Championship and for the champion, the top five and the season’s best rookie, career progression is the name of the game.

This season’s prize pool with a cash contribution towards a season with the GR Supra GT4 EVO2, TGRNZ credits and other prizes including a full-funded Australian GR CUP drive at the Bathurst round, is in excess of $100,000.

The prize package is good news for New Zealand motorsport, with the overall winner destined to remain in New Zealand for at least one more season racing in the growing Summerset New Zealand GT Championship in a GR Supra GT4 EVO2 – courtesy of a whopping $50,000 to go towards the budget with RaceLab.

For second, third, fourth and fifth overall there are significant credits to go towards the driver’s next seasons. The championship runner-up will get a $15,000 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing credit, third a $10,000 dollar credit, fourth receives $7,000 and even fifth place in the championship will bag a $5,000 credit.

The top rookie this season will be the lucky driver heading to the GR CUP in Australia to compete in the Bathurst round in the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia guest car and for the Master’s class champion there’s the slightly more relaxing prospect of a VIP trip for two to the 2026 Australian GP in Melbourne to see TGR Australia’s entry into the Supercars Championship.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It’s another step on our pathway to find New Zealand’s next world champion,” explained Bridgestone GR86 Championship Category Manager Amanda Tollemache.

“With the TR86 Trophy Series in place to provide entry level motorsport and the Bridgestone GR86 Championship the next step.

“The obvious progression is for the driver to race in a faster car with more power and grip and we wanted that to be for more than one event and to be in New Zealand and that’s why a large part of a full season GT4 drive is going to our winner this season.”

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

