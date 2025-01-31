Green Riders Impress At First Big Hit-Out For 2025

JANUARY 31, 2025: It was the first major event of the New Year and what better way for Kawasaki New Zealand to signal they meant business for the 2025 season ahead than by having each of their riders challenging strongly for podium positions.

The big annual New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville is always a massive two-day affair and, as well as New Zealand women’s champion Karaitiana Horne there to wave the green banner at last weekend’s 62nd edition of then iconic event, so too were a handful of rising young male stars in Mangakino’s Maz Parkes, Balclutha’s Connor Bond and Tauranga’s Jack Coleman, sharing the Kawasaki pits enclave alongside experienced multi-time former national enduro and cross-country champion Brad Groombridge, from Taupo.

Horne was in sparkling form in 2024, taking her Kawasaki KX250F to win national titles on both sides of the Tasman Sea – crowned junior champion in New Zealand and Australia in the same season – so her performances at the weekend probably came as a surprise to nobody.

The just-turned 16-year-old Horne, a year 12 student at Ruapehu College, was in sensational form again at Woodville, proving herself to be unbeatable in her junior women’s class races on the Saturday and then backing that up by scoring another hat-trick of wins in the senior women’s class races the following day.

Always looking for the extra challenge, Horne also raced against the elite junior males in the 14-16 years’ 250cc class on the Saturday, finishing a creditable eighth overall in the 23-rider field.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I felt comfortable, although, in my second race I felt a bit nervous with one of my main rivals so close behind me,” said Horne afterwards. “But, once I sorted myself out, I was able to race away from her.

“The muddy conditions in the last race were so terrible. I was being very careful not to be too aggressive with my gear changes or on the throttle. It was quite a technical course to ride in the wet.

“I’m looking ahead to racing the senior women’s class in the nationals (starting in Tauranga in just over two weeks’ time). After that I’m heading to Wonthaggi (south-east of Melbourne) for the Pro MX racing in Australia where I will represent New Zealand in the FIM Oceania Women's Cup and I’ll race the rest of the Australian rounds too. So it’s a busy year ahead for me.”

She also intends to race again in the Australian Junior Motocross Championships and then possibly in the Women’s Motocross World Championship class that will be a part of the MXGP series round in Darwin at the end of the year.

Horne’s Kawasaki team-mate, Parkes, stunned with his result in the junior 14-16 years’ 250cc class, finishing 3-2-2 in his three races to claim overall runner-up spot, behind the current New Zealand junior 250cc champion, Foxton’s Phoenix Van Dusschoten.

Parkes impressed on what was actually his debut ride on the Kawasaki KX250F at Woodville, the 15-year-old making the most of his time on the new bike to also challenge for top points in the senior MX2 (250cc) class on Sunday.

“I’m loving this green bike. It handles great and suits my style, with nice and smooth power.”

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

