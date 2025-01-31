Dani Josie Returns With Electric Pop Anthem ‘Lovebomber’

Rising pop-punk artist Dani Josie has released her second single, ‘Lovebomber’ – a fervent anthem following the success of her breakout track ‘Go Go Go’.

Josie says the high-energy track explores the emotional rollercoaster of being ‘love-bombed’ – a relationship dynamic where overwhelming affection is followed by toxic behaviour.

"While ‘Go Go Go’ captures the thrill of being caught in an unhealthy relationship, ‘Lovebomber’ is the aftermath. When the initial spark turns into flames," says Josie.

“With this track, I wanted to highlight the cycle of mind games, addiction and anger that these toxic patterns create. It’s an intense experience, but one that I know is all too relatable.”

Produced by the acclaimed Devin Abrams (Drax Project, Six60, Fat Freddy's Drop), ‘Lovebomber’ combines gritty punk influences with polished pop production. Dani draws inspiration from Y2K-era icons like Paramore, as well as contemporary artists like Olivia Rodrigo.

“I think ‘Lovebomber’ captures the raw emotion of toxic relationship patterns. It’s for anyone who needs a fun singalong track or breakup anthem. In the car, full volume with the windows down,” says Josie.

‘Lovebomber’ builds on the success of Josie’s debut single, ‘Go, Go, Go’, which amassed over 30,000 Spotify streams, landed on the Hot Aotearoa Singles Charts and received airplay on ZM and The Edge. This debut also earned Josie a performance slot at Rhythm and Vines, marking her place as a promising new voice in the Aotearoa pop scene.

“Performing at Rhythm and Vines was an incredible experience. It was surreal to have my first festival performance alongside some of the world’s biggest acts at New Zealand’s largest festival,” Josie adds.

For those who missed Josie’s festival debut, she will be back on stage at CubaDupa on March 29, with more shows to be announced.

The ‘Lovebomber’ single is now available on all streaming platforms. The music video will premiere on YouTube at 3pm today.

