High And Low: Wellington Film Society Announces 2025 Programme

The Wellington Film Society’s 2025 programme features ghosts, cowboys, samurai, and dazzling musical numbers – and that’s just the beginning. With a line-up that spans beloved filmmakers like Akira Kurosawa to the irreverent Pope of Trash, John Waters, a Wellington Film Society membership continues to offer unparalleled cultural and entertainment value.

The 2025 programme boasts 32 films screening from late February through to late November. All films will be shown at the iconic 750-seat Embassy Grand Theatre on Monday nights. Following a surge in membership, each film will now screen twice: first at 6 pm and again at 8.30 pm*. Full details, complete with bespoke programming notes, are available on our website: wellingtonfilms.nz.

The season opens on 24 February with Bob Fosse’s visually arresting, semi-autobiographical masterpiece, All That Jazz. This marks the start of Dancing on the Edge, our mini-series exploring the intense world of dance and theatre, which also features Suspiria and The Red Shoes.

A major highlight this year is a trio of newly restored classics by Japanese master Akira Kurosawa. These include the groundbreaking, perspective-shifting Rashomon (screening in 2K), the poignant tale of mortality Ikiru (in 4K), and the gripping detective thriller High and Low (also in 4K).

Other exciting programme features include:

A haunting series of ghost films, headlined by Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s seminal Pulse.

A live cinema experience, with local musicians performing a score for the silent 1925 The Phantom of the Opera on its 100th anniversary.

A diverse array of works from auteurs like Agnès Varda, Dario Argento, and Jim Jarmusch, and films from across the globe including Mexico, Korea, and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Membership is a bargain, and we have flexible options. For just $120 a year, members gain access to all screenings – bringing the cost per film to less than $4, plus you have the choice of coming to the earlier or later screening each week. A $40 Three Film Sampler Pass is also available, which can be upgraded to a full membership. Memberships purchased now are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase.

For 79 years, the Wellington Film Society has been enriching the cultural lives of Wellingtonians. Whether you're a lifelong cinephile or a curious newcomer, we invite you to make Monday night movies a treasured ritual – with friends, family, or solo. Visit our website to join: wellingtonfilms.nz

*Please note: occasionally the second screening will take place on a Tuesday at 8.30 pm if the film's runtime prevents two Monday screenings.

