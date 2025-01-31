Celebrate Music, Cycling And Connected Communities At The Henderson Music Trail

The Henderson Music Trail, a free community event, will bring music and art to Henderson’s bike paths on Saturday 15 February, from 11:00 to 4:00pm. Spanning two kilometres, this unique festival showcases the area’s vibrant arts and culture while celebrating Bike Month. Designed to be accessed by bike, scooter, or on foot, the Henderson Music Trail will feature three music locations, as well as roving performers along the route. People will also have the opportunity to engage in various bike-related activities, including an antique and unusual heritage bike display, an art workshop, and much more.

Highlights Include:

Live Music Performances: Enjoy a variety of performances from Hopetoun

Brown, Huia, The Saxobros, Goodspace, Auckland Philharmonia Aspiring

Musicians and more.

Cycling-Themed Art Workshop: Join Kakano Youth Arts Collective for a fun

and interactive art-making workshop inspired by the theme of cycling.

Heritage Bike Display: Explore a heritage bike display courtesy of The Bicycle

Chap at The Alderman

Roving Performers: Surprise performances scattered along the trail

throughout the day.

Sustainability & Community: Hear about the exciting projects happening in

Henderson from local community organisations.

Picnic spots and cafes - explore our lush parks for picnic spots or grab a bite

at a cafe - both The Alderman and the Coffee Studio, the on-site cafe at

Corban Estate Arts Centre, will be open for lunch and snacks.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Presenting partner Eke Panuku Development Auckland is dedicated to transforming

and revitalising urban spaces like Henderson, making them more accessible,

connected, and sustainable. The Henderson Music Trail uses creativity to create new

connections, spark local engagement, and encourage environmentally friendly

practices.

“Henderson is an amazing creative arts hub, and during Bike Month this February we

wanted to celebrate those creative hubs by highlighting the cycling and walking

connections that bring those places together.” said Richard Davison, Eke Panuku

Priority Location Director.

“Our event path includes Corban’s Estate, Cranwell Park, and Falls Park, but we’re

also encouraging people to take some time to explore the Northwestern Cycleway,

the Twin Streams area, and enjoy the simple pleasure of seeing this city on two

wheels or on foot!”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 15th February 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Falls Park Henderson to Corban Estate Arts Centre, Tāmaki

Makaurau Auckland

Admission: Free ticketed event

Bike Parking: Available at key points along the trail

The Henderson Music Trail promises to be a whimsical day of musical encounters,

and a travelling feast of outdoor fun. What better way to celebrate summer than following a scavenger hunt of entertainment through local parks? Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the best of what Henderson has to offer—whether on foot, bike, or scooter!

This event is presented by Eke Panuku Development Auckland, in partnership with

Interesting Things, with support from the Auckland Council Regional Events Grant.

For more information, and FREE tickets visit Humanitix.com

© Scoop Media

