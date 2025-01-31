Celebrate Music, Cycling And Connected Communities At The Henderson Music Trail
The Henderson Music Trail, a free community event, will bring music and art to Henderson’s bike paths on Saturday 15 February, from 11:00 to 4:00pm. Spanning two kilometres, this unique festival showcases the area’s vibrant arts and culture while celebrating Bike Month. Designed to be accessed by bike, scooter, or on foot, the Henderson Music Trail will feature three music locations, as well as roving performers along the route. People will also have the opportunity to engage in various bike-related activities, including an antique and unusual heritage bike display, an art workshop, and much more.
Highlights Include:
Live Music Performances: Enjoy a
variety of performances from
Hopetoun
Brown, Huia, The Saxobros, Goodspace, Auckland Philharmonia Aspiring
Musicians and more.
Cycling-Themed Art Workshop: Join Kakano Youth Arts Collective for a fun
and interactive art-making workshop inspired by the theme of cycling.
Heritage Bike Display: Explore a heritage bike display courtesy of The Bicycle
Chap at The Alderman
Roving Performers: Surprise performances
scattered along the trail
throughout the day.
Sustainability & Community: Hear about the exciting projects happening in
Henderson from local community organisations.
Picnic spots and cafes - explore our lush parks for picnic spots or grab a bite
at a cafe - both The Alderman and the Coffee Studio, the on-site cafe at
Corban Estate Arts Centre, will be open for lunch and snacks.
Presenting partner Eke Panuku
Development Auckland is dedicated to
transforming
and revitalising urban spaces like Henderson, making them more accessible,
connected, and sustainable. The Henderson Music Trail uses creativity to create new
connections, spark local engagement, and encourage environmentally friendly
practices.
“Henderson is an amazing
creative arts hub, and during Bike Month this February
we
wanted to celebrate those creative hubs by highlighting the cycling and walking
connections that bring those places together.” said Richard Davison, Eke Panuku
Priority Location Director.
“Our event path includes
Corban’s Estate, Cranwell Park, and Falls Park, but
we’re
also encouraging people to take some time to explore the Northwestern Cycleway,
the Twin Streams area, and enjoy the simple pleasure of seeing this city on two
wheels or on foot!”
Event Details:
Date: Saturday 15th February 2025
Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Falls Park Henderson to Corban Estate Arts Centre, Tāmaki
Makaurau Auckland
Admission: Free ticketed event
Bike Parking: Available at key points along the trail
The Henderson
Music Trail promises to be a whimsical day of musical
encounters,
and a travelling feast of outdoor fun. What better way to celebrate summer than following a scavenger hunt of entertainment through local parks? Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the best of what Henderson has to offer—whether on foot, bike, or scooter!
This event is presented by Eke Panuku
Development Auckland, in partnership with
Interesting Things, with support from the Auckland Council Regional Events Grant.
For more information, and FREE tickets visit Humanitix.com