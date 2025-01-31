Jackson-Cartwright Ruled Out Through Injury

31 January, 2025

Injury has sidelined BNZ Breakers co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright for his side’s final two games of the season.

Jackson-Cartwright suffered a blow to the mid section in last Friday’s game against Brisbane Bullets, and was taken to hospital evaluation.

Further scans this week have revealed a significant rib cartilage injury.

He has been replaced in the playing roster by Kaia Isaac for games against Cairns Taipans (Saturday) and Illawarra Hawks (Wednesday), both at Spark Arena in Auckland.

