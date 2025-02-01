Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
White Makes It Seven Winners From Seven Races

Saturday, 1 February 2025, 5:48 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Chris White – leading - became race winner number seven at Teretonga. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

Starting on the second row, White in his James Marshall Motorsport-run GR86 quickly made his way up to second, past pole position holder Cooper Barnes then set off after Justin Allen, passing the experienced campaigner with a bold move around the outside of turn two on lap four.

The race was stopped after a nasty accident involving Master class runner Simon Hunter from which Simon emerged shaken but otherwise unscathed. At the restart, White showed a clean pair of heels to the field and assumed the lead again. Allen and Australian Lachlan Evennett – excelling once again after a superb restart – chased hard but couldn’t catch the youngster.

“It means so much,” said a beaming White afterwards. “I really want to thanks my sponsors Tony Quinn and Pak N Save for putting so much faith and support my way so it’s awesome to be able to get that race win. The team gave me a rapid car.”

Second was a very useful championship boost for Allen, especially as championship leader Hugo Allan had left himself an enormous amount of work to do after qualifying a lowly 21st. Hugo raced hard throughout and made up places in the early stages but found himself eventually caught in a battle with Zach Blincoe and Australian Jett Murray. Fourteenth was as high as he could manage. Justin Allen though had a great race, taking the lead after a superb start and fighting for the win throughout.

Behind White, Allen and Evennett, there was more bad news for Allan as Hayden Bakkerus had a good race from tenth on the grid and fought his way through to a highly impressive fourth by the end, revelling in the challenge of the fast paced and nose-to-tail racing that is now a permanent feature of the championship.

Cameron Hill started well from the second row but would fall behind Bakkerus and Josh Bethune for an eventual sixth, while Cormac Murphy came home seventh, ahead of Barnes who didn’t seem to have the race pace to match his impressive qualifying speed.

Taupo race winner Emerson Vincent brought his car home in ninth and Harry Townshend made progress to take the final place in the top ten after a frenetic and breathless 15 laps around the 2.6km track.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 3 Teretonga – Race 1

188Chris WhiteJames Marshall Motorsport
299Justin AllenSyndicate Motorsport
324Lachlan EvennettAction Motorsport
420Hayden BakkerusMackenzie Motorsport
532Josh BethuneRight Karts by M2 Competition
643Cameron HillRight Karts by M2 Competition
781Cormac MurphyRace Lab Academy
8186Cooper BarnesRight Karts by M2 Competition
930Emerson VincentAction Motorsport
1073Harry TownshendMackenzie Motorsport
1133Caleb ByersJames Marshall Motorsport
1290Zach BlincoeMackenzie Motorsport
1337Jett MurrayAction Motorsport
1417Hugo AllanCareVets Racing
155Dion PittRace Lab Academy
16888Blake KnowlesJames Marshall Motorsport
1755Christina Orr-WestDayle ITM Racing
1847Mason PotterSyndicate Motorsport
1910Ajay GiddyMackenzie Motorsport
208Thomas MallardRace Lab Academy
2111Will MortoniMac Engineering
22222Arthur BroughanMackenzie Motorsport
2334Raymond MallinAction Motorsport
DNF42Simon HunterRace Lab Academy
DNF35Hayden LinesRight Karts by M2 Competition

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

