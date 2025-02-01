White Makes It Seven Winners From Seven Races

Chris White – leading - became race winner number seven at Teretonga. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

Starting on the second row, White in his James Marshall Motorsport-run GR86 quickly made his way up to second, past pole position holder Cooper Barnes then set off after Justin Allen, passing the experienced campaigner with a bold move around the outside of turn two on lap four.

The race was stopped after a nasty accident involving Master class runner Simon Hunter from which Simon emerged shaken but otherwise unscathed. At the restart, White showed a clean pair of heels to the field and assumed the lead again. Allen and Australian Lachlan Evennett – excelling once again after a superb restart – chased hard but couldn’t catch the youngster.

“It means so much,” said a beaming White afterwards. “I really want to thanks my sponsors Tony Quinn and Pak N Save for putting so much faith and support my way so it’s awesome to be able to get that race win. The team gave me a rapid car.”

Second was a very useful championship boost for Allen, especially as championship leader Hugo Allan had left himself an enormous amount of work to do after qualifying a lowly 21st. Hugo raced hard throughout and made up places in the early stages but found himself eventually caught in a battle with Zach Blincoe and Australian Jett Murray. Fourteenth was as high as he could manage. Justin Allen though had a great race, taking the lead after a superb start and fighting for the win throughout.

Behind White, Allen and Evennett, there was more bad news for Allan as Hayden Bakkerus had a good race from tenth on the grid and fought his way through to a highly impressive fourth by the end, revelling in the challenge of the fast paced and nose-to-tail racing that is now a permanent feature of the championship.

Cameron Hill started well from the second row but would fall behind Bakkerus and Josh Bethune for an eventual sixth, while Cormac Murphy came home seventh, ahead of Barnes who didn’t seem to have the race pace to match his impressive qualifying speed.

Taupo race winner Emerson Vincent brought his car home in ninth and Harry Townshend made progress to take the final place in the top ten after a frenetic and breathless 15 laps around the 2.6km track.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 3 Teretonga – Race 1

1 88 Chris White James Marshall Motorsport 2 99 Justin Allen Syndicate Motorsport 3 24 Lachlan Evennett Action Motorsport 4 20 Hayden Bakkerus Mackenzie Motorsport 5 32 Josh Bethune Right Karts by M2 Competition 6 43 Cameron Hill Right Karts by M2 Competition 7 81 Cormac Murphy Race Lab Academy 8 186 Cooper Barnes Right Karts by M2 Competition 9 30 Emerson Vincent Action Motorsport 10 73 Harry Townshend Mackenzie Motorsport 11 33 Caleb Byers James Marshall Motorsport 12 90 Zach Blincoe Mackenzie Motorsport 13 37 Jett Murray Action Motorsport 14 17 Hugo Allan CareVets Racing 15 5 Dion Pitt Race Lab Academy 16 888 Blake Knowles James Marshall Motorsport 17 55 Christina Orr-West Dayle ITM Racing 18 47 Mason Potter Syndicate Motorsport 19 10 Ajay Giddy Mackenzie Motorsport 20 8 Thomas Mallard Race Lab Academy 21 11 Will Morton iMac Engineering 22 222 Arthur Broughan Mackenzie Motorsport 23 34 Raymond Mallin Action Motorsport DNF 42 Simon Hunter Race Lab Academy DNF 35 Hayden Lines Right Karts by M2 Competition

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

