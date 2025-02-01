Zagazeta Holds On For Teretonga Triumph

Matias Zagazeta took his second win in New Zealand. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

The 21-year-old rising Peruvian star made a perfect getaway to lead the Red Bull F1 Junior into the first turn by a few car lengths and he never looked back, keeping his rival in his mirrors until a puncture and trip into the gravel trap for Michael Shin brought out the Safety car and a premature end to the 25 lap race after 19 laps.

“It was a fantastic race and we made a great start. The pace was super strong compared to everyone else apart from Arvid who was staying quite close behind,” he said on the podium afterwards.

“So really it was a question of not making any mistakes. It was unfortunate it finished under the Safety Car but we’re still very happy to win again,

“We had really tough races at Hampton Downs and Manfeild so to come back here, refresh and win is really good and I am very happy with the job we have done on and off the track. It’s fantastic to have a driver like Arvid in the championship as it pushes everyone to a higher level.”

Lindblad didn’t make a poor start, it was simply that Zagazeta’s was better. Lindblad did what he could and when the Safety Car came out on lap he was really beginning to pour pressure on the leader, clocking his fastest time on lap 14 – also the race’s fastest lap – and getting to within a couple of car lengths before proceedings were brought to a close.

Shin’s off came as a result of a puncture on the penultimate corner after some kerbing on the outside of the circuit worked itself loose. There was little damage to the car and the amiable Korean was fine, but race director made driver safety a priority and called the race at that point.

Nikita Johnson had a lonely race in third and was perhaps most affected bv the early stoppage given his outstanding ability to make the most of his tyres for a full race distance. He was nevertheless satisfied with another really strong race on his New Zealand campaign.

Patrick Heuzenroeder moved to fourth in the championship points after another strong drive to the same finishing place in the race. He was the best of the rest after M2 Competitions 1-2-3 result. Zack Scoular made a fantastic start to take fifth place and he maintained it until the end.

Having strengthened his position in the Rookie points table relative to nearest rival Enzo Yeh, the Kiwi find could – at least mathematically – wrap up the Rookie title this weekend though it is more likely to go down to the final weekend at Highlands.

Rounding out the top ten were Josh Pierson in sixth on his final weekend in the Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship this season, M2’s Sebastian Manson in seventh, Yeh in eighth, Tommy Smith first of the Giles Motorsport cars in ninth and team mate Alex Crosbie in tenth.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Round 4 – Race 1

1 8 Matias Zagazeta M2 Competition PER 2 4 Arvid Lindblad M2 Competition GBR 3 17 Nikita Johnson M2 Competition USA 4 5 Patrick Heuzenroeder MTEC Motorsport AUS 5 3 Zack Scoular MTEC Motorsport NZL 6 14 Josh Pierson MTEC Motorsport USA 7 69 Sebastian Manson M2 Competition NZL 8 77 Enzo Yeh M2 Competition TPE 9 16 Tommy Smith Giles Motorsport AUS 10 41 Alex Crosbie Giles Motorsport NZL 11 9 Nicholas Monteiro MTEC Motorsport BRA 12 15 Nicolas Stati Kiwi Motorsport AUS 13 22 Jett Bowling Kiwi Motorsport USA 14 32 Shawn Rashid MTEC Motorsport USA 15 13 Barrett Wolfe Giles Motorsport USA 16 88 James Lawley Kiwi Motorsport CAN DNF 23 Michael Shin M2 Competition KOR

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 – 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 – 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 – 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

