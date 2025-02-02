Barnes Eighth Winner In Dramatic Second Race At Teretonga

Cooper Barnes leads the dramatic second race at Teretonga. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

A late restart failed to phase the rising star as he held off a fierce challenge from Caleb Byers to take the win. Byers took second, Josh Bethune a fighting third and Hayden Bakkerus took the championship lead after a drive through the field to fourth at the flag.

“The car was excellent and I was very aware of Caleb’s speed, particularly through turn one where he was very fast,” said Barnes. “I had to work hard for it but it’s great to take that first win.”

With the grid a reverse of the top ten finishers from Saturday’s first race, Byers made a great start from pole position while second on the grid Harry Townshend was slow away and was swamped by three or four cars.

Justin Allen – a podium finisher on Saturday - went wide and off the track on turn one emerging back on track with some frontal damage on his GR86. At that stage of the race he was well down the order with plenty of work to do. Another to make a good start was Chris White – the Saturday winner moving from tenth on the grid to an impressive fifth at the end of the first lap. At the end of that busy first lap it was Byers from Barnes, Cormac Murphy, Josh Bethune, White, Cameron Hill, Hayden Lines, Zach Blincoe, Townshend and Lachlan Evennett. A lap later White had fought his way up to fourth and latched on to the leading three.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

At the front Byers slowed momentarily allowing first Barnes through into the lead and then Murphy through to second place. He quickly recovered his composure though and within a lap was right back on Murphy’s tail while Bethune was keeping a close watch in fourth. Further back a charging Bakkerus and a recovering Townshend were going well and were up to sixth and seventh while championship leader Hugo Allan was only a little further back in 13th.

By lap six Barnes had built a narrow cushion over Murphy of just under a second. Cormac meanwhile was enjoying a fine battle with Byers, Bethune and Hill as he fought hard to retain second place. This though, was allowing Barnes to get away and that one second lead quickly grew to almost two seconds.

At the front Byers had moved to second leaving Bethune and Murphy in a tight battle – and it ended up badly for Murphy as he lost control and ran off track. Worse was to come on the same lap when Hill and White made contact on the exit of turn one sending Hill hard into the barriers and bringing out the red flag.

The race got back underway on lap 12 and it was Barnes at the front who made the best getaway, quickly building a lead of a few car lengths ahead of Byers. A great run around turn one on lap 14 set Byers up for a big attack on the leader but Barnes kept his nerve – and the inside line – and Byers could not find a way past. Bethune meanwhile was falling away in third and had Bakkerus, a flying Townshend, White and Dion Pitt hot on his heels.

After a breathless last two laps it was Barnes, from Byers, from Bethune, Bakkerus, series returnee Dion Pitt, White, Jett Murray, Townshend – who dropped from fifth after late contact – Allen and Emerson Vincent. In the championship points Bakkerus completed the race with a one point lead over Allan, with Bethune in third and Allen in fourth.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship – Round 3 Teretonga – Race 2 Result

1 186 Cooper Barnes Right Karts by M2 Competition 2 33 Caleb Byers James Marshall Motorsport 3 32 Josh Bethune Right Karts by M2 Competition 5 20 Hayden Bakkerus Mackenzie Motorsport 6 5 Dion Pitt Race Lab Academy 7 88 Chris White James Marshall Motorsport 8 37 Jett Murray Action Motorsport 9 73 Harry Townshend Mackenzie Motorsport 10 99 Justin Allen Syndicate Motorsport 11 30 Emerson Vincent Action Motorsport 11 90 Zach Blincoe Mackenzie Motorsport 12 888 Blake Knowles James Marshall Motorsport 13 222 Arthur Broughan Mackenzie Motorsport 14 17 Hugo Allan CareVets Racing 15 8 Thomas Mallard Race Lab Academy 16 11 Will Morton iMac Engineering 17 24 Lachlan Evennett Action Motorsport 18 35 Hayden Lines Right Karts by M2 Competition 19 81 Cormac Murphy Race Lab Academy 20 55 Christina Orr-West Dayle ITM Racing DNF 10 Ajay Giddy Mackenzie Motorsport DNF 47 Mason Potter Syndicate Motorsport DNF 43 Cameron Hill Right Karts by M2 Competition DNF 34 Raymond Mallin Action Motorsport

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

