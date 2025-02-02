Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Manson Fends Off Scoular And Heuzenroeder For Second Series Win

Sunday, 2 February 2025, 9:07 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Sebastian Manson stayed calm under pressure to win Race 2 at Teretonga. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

It was his second victory in the 2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship. A happy Scoular’s second place brought him level on points in the overall standings with Nikita Johnson with just four races remaining in this season’s championship. Series leader Arvid Lindblad was fast, but could not progress beyond sixth in the tightly-matched field.

“I needed to keep calm and just make sure I restarted well and followed all the rules,” he said in the winner’s circle. “I was aware of the pressure but just focussed on not overheating the rear tyre and looking after the front tyre.”

Starting from pole position on the reverse format grid after finishing eighth on Saturday, Yeh didn’t make the best start and it was M2 Competition teammate Sebastian Manson who rocketed away and into the lead. Fellow Kiwi Zack Scoular also made a great start and launched himself from the second row of the grid into a comfortable second place as they surged into the first corner.

Further back the cars were three and four abreast going into the corner – a very quick one and Canadian James Lawley went wide and into the dirt and then spun back across the track collecting Kiwi Motorsport team mate Jett Bowling – who hadn’t made the best of starts - putting both into the gravel with damage. Both cars, unfortunately, would not make the restart, reducing the field to 15 cars.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

That light accident – the first race incident of the 2025 championship - brought out the Safety Car and a brief halt to the race.

After two laps under caution, the race proper finally got underway on the sixth full lap. Manson got away well managing to hold off Scoular, and further back Lindblad made a brave move around the outside of the first turn to pass Matias Zagazeta for sixth.

Next time around in turn one Giles Motorsport’s Tommy Smith, M2’s Michael Shin and Kiwi Motorsport’s Nicholas Stati were three abreast squabbling for a top ten position when Stati ran wide enough to put himself into the unforgiving gravel.

That brought the Safety Car back out again to retrieve the car, costing the race another few laps before proceedings got underway again on lap 13 of 25.

At the green the leaders kept station but further back Lindblad tried the same move at turn one on Pierson, but Enzo Yeh was also on the outside line and Arvid backed out, before trying again the next time around.

Manson meanwhile, had built a decent early lead of around half a second with the race’s fastest lap on lap 14. Patrick Heuzenroeder was a further half a second back with Yeh and the Pierson and Lindblad battle a further second in arrears.

Scoular continued to push the leader hard over the next few laps and as the field completed 18 laps, Zack was just four tenths behind. A couple of laps later and Heuzenroeder was on their tail. Manson though – with one reverse grid race win to his credit so far in the season – looked in control and at ease out at the front.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Round 4 – Race 2

169Sebastian MansonM2 CompetitionNZL
23Zack Scoularmtec MotorsportNZL
35Patrick Heuzenroedermtec MotorsportAUS
477Enzo YehM2 CompetitionTPE
514Josh Piersonmtec MotorsportUSA
64Arvid LindbladM2 CompetitionGBR
78Matias ZagazetaM2 CompetitionPER
817Nikita JohnsonM2 CompetitionUSA
923Michael ShinM2 CompetitionKOR
1041Alex CrosbieGiles MotorsportNZL
1116Tommy SmithGiles MotorsportAUS
129Nicholas Monteiromtec MotorsportBRA
1332Shawn Rashidmtec MotorsportUSA
1413Barrett WolfeGiles MotorsportUSA
1515Nicolas StatiKiwi MotorsportAUS
1688James LawleyKiwi MotorsportCAN
1722Jett BowlingKiwi MotorsportUSA

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 – 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 – 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 – 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 