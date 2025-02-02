Manson Fends Off Scoular And Heuzenroeder For Second Series Win

Sebastian Manson stayed calm under pressure to win Race 2 at Teretonga. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

It was his second victory in the 2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship. A happy Scoular’s second place brought him level on points in the overall standings with Nikita Johnson with just four races remaining in this season’s championship. Series leader Arvid Lindblad was fast, but could not progress beyond sixth in the tightly-matched field.

“I needed to keep calm and just make sure I restarted well and followed all the rules,” he said in the winner’s circle. “I was aware of the pressure but just focussed on not overheating the rear tyre and looking after the front tyre.”

Starting from pole position on the reverse format grid after finishing eighth on Saturday, Yeh didn’t make the best start and it was M2 Competition teammate Sebastian Manson who rocketed away and into the lead. Fellow Kiwi Zack Scoular also made a great start and launched himself from the second row of the grid into a comfortable second place as they surged into the first corner.

Further back the cars were three and four abreast going into the corner – a very quick one and Canadian James Lawley went wide and into the dirt and then spun back across the track collecting Kiwi Motorsport team mate Jett Bowling – who hadn’t made the best of starts - putting both into the gravel with damage. Both cars, unfortunately, would not make the restart, reducing the field to 15 cars.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

That light accident – the first race incident of the 2025 championship - brought out the Safety Car and a brief halt to the race.

After two laps under caution, the race proper finally got underway on the sixth full lap. Manson got away well managing to hold off Scoular, and further back Lindblad made a brave move around the outside of the first turn to pass Matias Zagazeta for sixth.

Next time around in turn one Giles Motorsport’s Tommy Smith, M2’s Michael Shin and Kiwi Motorsport’s Nicholas Stati were three abreast squabbling for a top ten position when Stati ran wide enough to put himself into the unforgiving gravel.

That brought the Safety Car back out again to retrieve the car, costing the race another few laps before proceedings got underway again on lap 13 of 25.

At the green the leaders kept station but further back Lindblad tried the same move at turn one on Pierson, but Enzo Yeh was also on the outside line and Arvid backed out, before trying again the next time around.

Manson meanwhile, had built a decent early lead of around half a second with the race’s fastest lap on lap 14. Patrick Heuzenroeder was a further half a second back with Yeh and the Pierson and Lindblad battle a further second in arrears.

Scoular continued to push the leader hard over the next few laps and as the field completed 18 laps, Zack was just four tenths behind. A couple of laps later and Heuzenroeder was on their tail. Manson though – with one reverse grid race win to his credit so far in the season – looked in control and at ease out at the front.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Round 4 – Race 2

1 69 Sebastian Manson M2 Competition NZL 2 3 Zack Scoular mtec Motorsport NZL 3 5 Patrick Heuzenroeder mtec Motorsport AUS 4 77 Enzo Yeh M2 Competition TPE 5 14 Josh Pierson mtec Motorsport USA 6 4 Arvid Lindblad M2 Competition GBR 7 8 Matias Zagazeta M2 Competition PER 8 17 Nikita Johnson M2 Competition USA 9 23 Michael Shin M2 Competition KOR 10 41 Alex Crosbie Giles Motorsport NZL 11 16 Tommy Smith Giles Motorsport AUS 12 9 Nicholas Monteiro mtec Motorsport BRA 13 32 Shawn Rashid mtec Motorsport USA 14 13 Barrett Wolfe Giles Motorsport USA 15 15 Nicolas Stati Kiwi Motorsport AUS 16 88 James Lawley Kiwi Motorsport CAN 17 22 Jett Bowling Kiwi Motorsport USA

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 – 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 – 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 – 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

© Scoop Media

