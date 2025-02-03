Final Acts Revealed For Cross Street Music Festival 2025

The countdown is on! With just over five weeks to go, Cross Street Music Festival is gearing up for another huge night of live music, electric energy, and unbeatable vibes on Saturday 8 March 2025. And now, the final acts have been locked in, adding even more heat to an already stacked lineup of some of Aotearoa’s best indie and underground artists.

This year’s festival brings together an epic mix of fresh talent and seasoned performers, including the previously announced CHAII, Sea Mouse, Who Shot Scott, Blake, Ardon England, Caru & Brandn Shiraz, Mammalien, Lips, and Lil Bok Choy.

Rounding out the 2025 lineup are:

Dateline

Indie-pop supergroup Dateline, fronted by Hastings singer-songwriter Katie Everingham, brings together some of the sharpest talents in the local scene. Their latest single, Dumb For My Age, is packed with punchy hooks and relatable lyrics, a perfect showcase of Everingham’s knack for catchy, heartfelt songwriting.

Big Sur

Auckland’s Big Sur burst onto the scene with The Jury in 2023, earning a spot on Flying Nun’s Beautiful Things playlist. Their chart-topping single Lands and debut EP Black Mountain have since racked up glowing reviews, plus an SRN Music Award nomination. With their lush soundscapes and cinematic style, their live set is not to be missed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading DJ Monoga.my

Blurring the lines between hyperpop, house, glitchcore, and custom mash-ups, Monoga.my knows how to get a dance floor moving. Whether spinning at Melbourne’s hugs & kisses, Auckland’s G.A.Y., or co-creating the awesome dance-focused queer club night NYMPHO, their sets push club culture into the future. Expect high-energy chaos in the best way possible.

Stevie Oxton (DJ)

From Caribbean beach bars to French nightclubs, Stevie Oxton has played to crowds across the globe, supporting acts like Bloody Beetroots, Busy P, Boys Noize, and Breakbot. Known for his genre-hopping, high-energy sets, he’s a regular behind the decks at Ponsonby Social Club and the brains behind the monthly club nights at Heads Garage.

Aleja (DJ)

From the rivers of Uruguay to the beaches of New Zealand is rising techno DJ Aleja who plays the sounds that encompass the depths and breadths of both and all of the places between. Aleja's music is of the underground, the warehouses and the raves all of which have trained her well to step out into the light.

MC Ngariki Muru

Back for the third year running, Ngariki Muru returns as Cross Street’s official host. With his quick wit, infectious energy, and seamless stage presence, he’ll keep the night flowing and the crowd hyped from start to finish.

With this lineup locked in and even more surprises in store, Cross Street Music Festival 2025 is going to be a very special night. More pop-up performances will be announced closer to the event, so keep an eye on our Facebook event and Instagram for fun updates on what’s coming to the street.

© Scoop Media

