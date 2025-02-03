Mayor Launches Fireworks To Welcome Lunar New Year In The Capital

[Centre, from L-R] Jenny Chow, Stonewood Group, and Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau welcome in the Lunar New Year / Supplied / Photographer: Sambath Ouch

The annual fireworks display heralds the start of the Lunar New Year, and the beginning of two weeks of festival events in Wellington.

Mayor Tory Whanau says the festival has brought life back to Wellington.

“The city is heaving. People have really come out to celebrate.

“There’s been a good collaborative effort between hospitality, festival organisers and the Council.

"Working together like this means that we can get the best events across the city.”

The fireworks, supported by Stonewood Group, featured traditional firecrackers and red and gold splashes across the night sky.

In Chinese culture fireworks were used to ward off evil, which was believed to be afraid of the colour red and loud noises.

Asian Events Trust Chair Linda Lim says Wellingtonians of all cultures have come to expect the annual display, with more people turning out for it every year.

“It’s become a bit of an institution in the city, to start the year off with a bang.

“We’re excited for Wellington to experience the different festival events we have on offer around the city over the next few weeks.”

The next two weeks will see street performances and pop-up dragon dances around the city, along with Sssip & Sssavour – a hospitality initiative with local venues serving specialty dishes.

It builds up to the final event on Saturday February 16 at TSB Arena, featuring crafts, displays, and performances, while Frank Kitts Park will have interactive activities for all ages, such as dragon dancing workshops. Shed 6 will transform into a bustling street market, serving up dumplings, matcha, and more.

2025 Lunar New Year Festival, 29 January to 16 February. The full festival programme is available at www.lunarnewyearfestival.co.nz

