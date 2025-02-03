Zoe Hobbs Qualifies For World Indoor Championships In Boston

Hobbs ran 7.15 to finish 4th in the 60m final after qualifying through from the 1st of 2 heats in a 7.25 for a non-auto time qualifier.

Hobbs is the Oceania and NZ record holder with a best of 7.06 from Glasgow World Indoor Champs in 2024 where she finished fourth by 0.01s . She met the World Athletics Indoor Championships Entry Standard of 7.15. Her place in the team for the 2025 World Indoors team is still subject to the usual Athletics NZ selection process.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships is set to be held in Nanjing, China from the 21-13 March 2025. Meet information here: https://worldathletics.org/competitions/world-athletics-indoor-championships/nanjing25

Boston results here: https://results.nbindoorgrandprix.com/

Sam Tanner and Maia Ramsden also raced in Boston. Ramsden kicked off her first race for 2025 with a 4.31.16 mile to finish 8th. Tanner unfortunately DNF in the last 400m of the race, suffering some illness after the long travel across to Boston from New Zealand.

Imogen Ayris competed in France twice this weekend. On Friday she jumped at the Perch ‘Xtrem meet where she cleared a new PB of 4.66 in the Pole Vault. She backed up the performance with a second PB on Sunday 2 January at the Meeting De L’eure https://www.meeting-eure.fr/ meet with a 4.67 jump to win the competition. Livi McTaggart also competed at the Meeting De L’eure and finished in 4th with a 4.40

