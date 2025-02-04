Women’s Health Series Empowers Women To Prioritise Their Wellbeing

Women are often at the forefront of balancing careers, families, and personal commitments, yet their own health and wellbeing can take a backseat. To support women in prioritising their health, Sport Manawatū is proud to present the Women’s Health Series—a collection of five expert-led workshops covering key aspects of women's wellbeing.

This engaging series will explore mental wellbeing, nutrition, pelvic floor health, sleep, and staying active. Each workshop is designed to provide practical knowledge and tools to help women improve their overall health outcomes.

Workshop Details:

Mental Wellbeing – Tuesday 18 February | Presenter: Joanna Taylor

Fuelling Our Body for Good Health – Wednesday 5 March | Presenter: Kristen White (NZ Registered Dietitian)

Pelvic Floor Health – Wednesday 19 March | Presenters: Tania Iddon (RN, MN) & Kimberley Khanna (NZRP)

Getting a Good Night’s Sleep – Tuesday 1 April | Presenter: Shirley Shapleski (Clinical Nurse Specialist in Sleep)

Keeping Active – Wednesday 9 April | Presenter: Sport Manawatū

Each workshop is just $5 per session or $20 for all five. The sessions will provide evidence-based insights, practical solutions, and expert guidance tailored to the unique health challenges women face.

“Investing in health is investing in a better future,” says Katrina Gemmell, Active Team Leader at Sport Manawatū. “This series is designed to empower women with the knowledge and tools they need to improve their well-being in a supportive and informative environment.”

The Women’s Health Series is open to all women looking to enhance their health and wellbeing. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

For more details and to register, visit: https://www.sportmanawatu.org.nz/womens-health-series

