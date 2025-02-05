Old Mervs Announce 2025 Album Tour

Australia’s favourite indie-rock duo Old Mervs are hitting the road to celebrate the release of their debut self-titled album, out 21 March 2025. From May to July 2025, they’ll be sharing their new tracks at 20 stops around Australia and New Zealand - from beachside towns to capital cities and everything in between.

This announcement comes with the release of “Everyone Will See It”, the latest taste of Old Mervs’ highly-awaited debut album. Recorded with ARIA award-winning producer Chris Collins, the self-titled album features “Parched“, “What You’ve Lost”, “Forget It”, “See You Again” and a stack of new tunes including “Everyone Will See It”.

Singer Dave House says of the single;

“It was the first song we wrote together with Chris Collins. We had some spare time at the end of theweek’s recording and decided to see what we could come up with. It feels fresh for us I think, and itdefinitely has a different groove which is always a nice change up. We wanted a big chorus for a bigsingalong so hopefully that’s what we get!”

The accompanying music video, out today, is compiled of behind the scenes footage, taken during the recording process at Chris’s studio in the Byron Hinterland

The monster album tour will take in 20 dates across Australia and New Zealand. Dave and Henry will hit Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch before heading back to Australia to visit Adelaide, Newcastle, Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Mackay, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Barwon Heads, Melbourne and Castlemaine. Old Mervs will be closing the tour with a massive home-state show at Perth HPC with a lineup of special guests handpicked by Dave and Henry, to be announced very soon!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Not ones to stay put for long, this impressive string of dates follows a huge year of touring for Old Mervs in 2024. Last year saw the boys go regional with their Comin’ To A Town Near You Tour as well as their How The Fark Are Ya? Tour of Australia and NZ. In November, the band embarked on their first UK headline tour, selling out venues in London, Manchester and Birmingham. 2025 has just as much, if not more tour dates in the pipeline!

Old Mervs kicked 2025 off with a bang, placing at 38 in the triple j Hottest 100 with “What You’ve Lost” and placing 105th and 128th in the Hottest 200 with “Parched” and “Forget It” respectively.

Released in August 2023, their sophomore EP Give It Up debuted at #2 in the Australian ARIA charts and has now collected over 8.2 million streams, capturing the hearts of listeners nationwide. The EP earned Old Mervs a nomination for ‘Best New Artist’ at the 2024 Rolling Stone Awards.

An unbreakable bond shared between lifelong mates, Dave and Henry hail from the tiny farming community of Kojonup, a town three hours south of Perth, Western Australia. Starting out as school friends and rehearsing in a makeshift space in an old farm shed, Old Mervs are a far cry from their humble beginnings.

Turning heads of industry and fans alike with their sunny sound, the duo have a string of headline tours under their belt and have supported some major tours including Liam Gallagher, The Wombats, Spacey Jane and King Stingray. A festival favourite, Old Mervs have played slots at Groovin the Moo, Yours and Owls, Splendour in the Grass, Rolling Sets, Changing Tides and more.

© Scoop Media

