Stratford Leads The Way In National Shearing Circuit

Up to 10 shearers appear to have all-but sealed places in the top 12 for the PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit semi-finals with one qualifying round remaining later this month.

Led by defending champion, three-times winner and near perennial top qualifier Nathan Stratford, of Invercargill, the 10 were among 20 who resumed the battle for places in the qualifying dozen in the lambshearing round at the Rangitikei Shearing Sports in Marton on Saturday, including eight from the South Island.

But there’s no room for relaxation, for all are required to shear the last round on second-shear sheep at the Pahiatua Shears on February 23 if they are to contest the semi-finals on the last day of the February 27-March 1 Golden Shears in Masterton.

The top six in the semi-final on the morning of March 1 will shear the final over 15 sheep of five different wool types later in the day for the honour of top all-breeds shearer in New Zealand and prizes including a place in the 2025-2026 New Zealand transtasman series team, a year’s use of an Hyundai Santa Fe, and the McSkimming Memorial Triple Crown, contested annually since 1973.

Stratford again claimed top points on Saturday, to go to 45 points, just three short of the maximum possible

of 48 after four rounds.

Four other previous winners – Central Otago shearer Leon Samuels, Wairarapa gun Paerata Abraham, three-times Marlborough winner Angus Moore, and two-times winner and Hawke’s Bay veteran John Kirkpatrick- also have 17 points or more, expected to carry them through to the showdown.

Highlighting heightened interest this season, the series attracted 38 shearers, who all shore in the compulsory first round on the finewool of the New Zealand Merino Shears in Alexandra in October.

The current top 12 with points and placings (with tied points separated by better placings in the first round ar Akaxandra) are: Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 45pts, 1; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 34pts, 2; Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannevirke) 30pts, 3; Axle Reid (Waipawa) 20pts, 4; Leon Samuels (Roxburgh) 20pts, 5; Casey Bailey (Riverton) 19pts, 6; Alex Smith (Rakaia) 18pts, 7; Angus Moore (Ward) 18pts, 8; Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 17pts, 9, John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki) 17pts, 10; Stacey Te Huia (Mossburn) 13pts, 11; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 13pts, 12.

Others: Floyd Neil (Taumarunui) 11pts, 13; Justin Meikle (Oamaru) 8pts, 14; Hugh De Lacy (Rangiora) 8pts, 15; Lionel Taumata (Gore) 7pts, 16; Paul Robertson (Euroa, Vic) 6pts, 17; Dion Morrell (Alexandra) 5pts, 18; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 5pts, 19; Paraki Puna (Napier) 5pts, 20; James Ruki (Te Kuiti) 4pts, 21; Thomas Lambert (Christchurch) 3pts, 22; Adam Gordon (Masterton) 3pts, 23; Llyr Jones (Wales) 3pts, 24; Kyle Mita (Masterton) 3pts, 25; Willy McSkimming (Oamaru) 3pts, 26; Josef Winders (Invercargill) 3pts, 27; Colin Dennison (Omarama) 2pts, 28; Corey Palmer (Dipton) 2pts, 29; Taare Edwards Ashburton) 2pts, 30; Chris Dickson (Masterton) 2pts, 31; Beau Guelfi (Gisborne) 2pts, 32; Catherine Mullooly (Matawai) 1pt, 33; James Fagan (Te Kuiti) 1pt, 34; Paul Hodges (Geraldine) 1pt, 35; Norm Harraway (Mossburn) 1pt, 36; Kevahn Stringer (Ranfurly) 1pt, 37; Ringakaha Paewai (Gore) 1pt, 38.

