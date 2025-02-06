Katchafire Reunion Show At Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora Ki Kirikiriroa

Katchafire are excited to bring a rare and special Reunion night to Hamilton Arts Festival / Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa, on Sunday 2nd March, with a lineup that features past members’ new bands - Indica, Tigerhour, and Son & Water.

Katchafire has stood the test of time across their 28-year history, representing Reggae and Aotearoa around the world, whilst in turn supporting new musicians and emerging artists, exposing them to new audiences whilst paying homage and respect to the foundation Jamaican artists.

The lineup of Katchafire has had a recent change, with the emotional departure of longtime bass player Tere Ngarua stepping aside after holding down the low end for almost 20 years, with former bassist Ara Adams-Tamatea (L.A.B.) stepping back into those shoes.

The support acts on the Reunion show all include past members of Katchafire - Indica, with Grenville Bell on guitar; Tigerhour featuring Hāni Dread; and Son & Water, featuring Jamey Ferguson and his son.

Katchafire singer Logan Bell said, “It’s always a special moment coming together with the OGs. It doesn’t happen often so we cherish when it does, just vibing and spending time with each other doing what we love! It brings all the feels flooding back!”

Tickets are on sale now.



Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa - Sunday 2 March, 7pm

with Indica, Tigerhour, Son & Water

Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens, Waikato

https://haftokk-premier.eventfinda.co.nz/2025/katchafire/hamilton

www.facebook.com/events/1103683508107060



Reviving the ‘Revival’ Album

Twenty years after its original release, Katchafire began working on an epic project to revive their “Revival” album with the first taste “Seriously (Revived Version)” released late in 2024.

Along with remixes of the original ‘Revival’ tracks reworked by engineer Philip McFarlane (Earthkry) and producer Stephen ‘Dubklaat’ Maxwell from Jamaica, this momentous album project will also see songs being re-recorded with a host of very special guests from the global reggae world.

