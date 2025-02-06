Imaginative, Inventive, And Intricate. New Zealand Theatre At Its Finest.

(Photo/Supplied)

Coming to Toitoi in March, Suitcase Show is an eclectic box set of short stories. Dark, spiky, and comic, each one is told out of a suitcase. The staging is inventive, from lo-fi shadowplay to wireless projection, from dancing disembodied hands to narratives that crackle from a 70s stereo suitcase.

Tiny in scale, but expansive in story, it touches on climate change, love and death, travel, and secrets that we carry with us – an overthrown autocrat finds themselves on the run from their own shadow, an astronaut turns their telescope back on earth and back in time. The work was developed through a series of showings in unusual site-specific spaces, from a pub to a photography darkroom.

Trick of the Light is renowned for crafting inventive shows and intricate narratives. Suitcase Show reunites multi-award-winning collaborators Hannah Smith, Ralph McCubbin Howell, Tane Upjohn-Beatson, and Filament 11 Eleven.



“A virtuoso display of Trick of the Light’s expertise in small-scale, big vision theatricality.”–David O’Donnell

The Theatre Times“A masterful weaving of stories...Crafty as all hell.”—Art Murmurs, New Zealand

“Weaves a bright, dark magic.”—The Scotsman, UK

