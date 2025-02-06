Imaginative, Inventive, And Intricate. New Zealand Theatre At Its Finest.
Coming to Toitoi in March, Suitcase Show is an eclectic box set of short stories. Dark, spiky, and comic, each one is told out of a suitcase. The staging is inventive, from lo-fi shadowplay to wireless projection, from dancing disembodied hands to narratives that crackle from a 70s stereo suitcase.
Tiny in scale, but expansive in story, it touches on climate change, love and death, travel, and secrets that we carry with us – an overthrown autocrat finds themselves on the run from their own shadow, an astronaut turns their telescope back on earth and back in time. The work was developed through a series of showings in unusual site-specific spaces, from a pub to a photography darkroom.
Trick of the Light is renowned for crafting inventive shows and intricate narratives. Suitcase Show reunites multi-award-winning collaborators Hannah Smith, Ralph McCubbin Howell, Tane Upjohn-Beatson, and Filament 11 Eleven.
“A virtuoso display of Trick of the Light’s expertise in small-scale, big vision theatricality.”–David O’Donnell
The Theatre Times“A masterful weaving of stories...Crafty as all hell.”—Art Murmurs, New Zealand
“Weaves a bright, dark magic.”—The Scotsman, UK