A Dream Come True For Talented Young Pulse Replacement Player

Rising young defender Laura Balmer will replace Taneisha Tofa (nee Fifita), who has withdrawn due to pregnancy, in the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse team for the 2025 ANZ Premiership netball season.

Studying medicine at Otago University, the 1.9m goalkeeper has played in the National Netball League for the past two seasons with the Southern Blast and is a member of the NZ U21 squad, and looking for a big season to press her claims for a spot in the team to contest the World Youth Cup in Gibraltar later this year.

Balmer has lived in many parts of New Zealand, attending secondary school in Auckland, before a stint in Tauranga prior to venturing south to Dunedin for university where she has resided for the past three years, but was born very close to Wellington’s Pulse headquarters, in Lower Hutt.

The opportunity to team up with the Pulse came out of the blue for the willowy defender, who is still absorbing her dramatic change of circumstances.

``It’s so exciting,’’ she said. ``It’s a pinch-me-moment, is every netballers’ dream to be in this position and still feels a bit surreal. But I am so, so excited for my netball and to be in one of the best environments to improve and get better.

``When you dream about it as a kid, you don’t know about all the work it takes, the sacrifices and the commitment, and it’s just so exciting to be here. It is a bit nerve-wracking moving to a new city and a new team but I’m real excited and just want to make the most of it and give it 100 percent.’’

Halfway through her medical studies, Balmer, who turns 21 in March, is pausing the degree and will concentrate on an integrated Bachelor of Arts course over the next 12 months while making the most of her netball opportunities.

Balmer had one game for the Southern Steel last season while sitting on the bench for another but had no expectations of what has subsequently unfolded, the Pulse probably being the unlikeliest of destinations.

``I didn’t expect a training partner contract or anything, really, this season,’’ she said. ``This is just crazy and to be in the Pulse with the likes of (defenders) Kelly Jackson, Parris Mason, Waimarama (Taumaunu, specialist defence coach) and all the other coaches, is so unexpected but just so exciting.

``Having those games for the Steel last year was really cool and a big thing for me, to see what the next level was like and where I really wanted to be.’’

Taumaunu has been impressed with what she’s seen of Balmer in recent times and has no doubts about her ability to fill the spot vacated by Tofa.

``It was really sad to lose Taneisha,’’ she said. ``She’s a player of great potential but we know she’s delighted to be adding to her family and we’re really pleased for her in that sense.

``In my view, Laura is one of the young defences in the country with the greatest potential. We had seen her in a couple of games previously where she drew our attention with her standard of performance.

``She has a lot to learn but I’m really excited about the potential that she brings, and our ability to really give support to Kelly (Jackson) and Parris (Mason) in the circle. She gives us options and diversity.

``And we think, playing with Kelly and Parris will really extend and improve her game, so it’s a win-win on both sides. We get a player of great potential, and I think she’s going to learn and grow a lot through this year.’’

The Pusle play in the opening match of the 2025 season against the Magic in Palmerston North on May 10.



Pulse 2025:

Shooters: Tiana Metuarau, Amelia Walmsley, Khiarna Williams

Midcourters: Maddy Gordon, Fa’amu Ioane, Ainsleyana Puleiata, Whitney Souness

Defenders: Laura Balmer, Kelly Jackson, Parris Mason

Training partners: Madi Thomas (defender), Olivia Dijkstra (shooter)

