Kiwis Shine In Southern Cross Diving International

Photo/Supplied)

Liam Stone and Frazer Tavener were in stunning form in the first World Aquatics Recognised Event of the year held in Auckland last week. The Southern Cross event has been reinstated after a gap of 28 years and featured visiting teams from Australia, Malaysia and Uzbekistan.

Stone posted three scores over 400 in the Men’s 3 metre with an impressive 447.10 to take gold in the final - the highest ever score posted in New Zealand. Frazer Tavener finished third, also exceeding 400.

(Photo/Supplied)

Stone and Tavener (NZL) took out the Men’s 3 metre synchro title with a New Zealand record 398.52 whilst Olivia Fox and Riley Oxenham took out the women’s event.

(Photo/Supplied)

Nathan Brown won bronze in the Men’s 10 metre Platform and will join Stone and Tavener at the World Cup series to take place in Mexico and Canada in April.

