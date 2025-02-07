Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwis Shine In Southern Cross Diving International

Friday, 7 February 2025, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Diving NZ

Photo/Supplied)

Liam Stone and Frazer Tavener were in stunning form in the first World Aquatics Recognised Event of the year held in Auckland last week. The Southern Cross event has been reinstated after a gap of 28 years and featured visiting teams from Australia, Malaysia and Uzbekistan.

Stone posted three scores over 400 in the Men’s 3 metre with an impressive 447.10 to take gold in the final - the highest ever score posted in New Zealand. Frazer Tavener finished third, also exceeding 400.

(Photo/Supplied)

Stone and Tavener (NZL) took out the Men’s 3 metre synchro title with a New Zealand record 398.52 whilst Olivia Fox and Riley Oxenham took out the women’s event.

(Photo/Supplied)

Nathan Brown won bronze in the Men’s 10 metre Platform and will join Stone and Tavener at the World Cup series to take place in Mexico and Canada in April.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Diving NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 