New Dance Work Delves Into The Online World Of Influencers

Footnote New Zealand Dance are premiering their brand new, high powered dance work MODERN GOD this February, embarking on a national tour across Aotearoa.

Straddling the realms of contemporary dance and physical theatre, MODERN GOD by Jeremy Beck delves into the intricate web of global internet culture and the evolving complexity of the online world. It's a unique opportunity to dissect our interactions with the internet, from its absurdity and speed to its utility and potential dangers.

Join six social media influencers as stunts are attempted, records are broken, memes are made, content is consumed, advertising is sold, lives are ruined, and heroes are formed.

“In 2025, now more than ever it’s so important for us to be looking at online content with a wary and critical eye. MODERN GOD is funny, it’s tongue-in-cheek, but it’s also a serious social commentary on this large facet of modern life that can be so influential.” - Anita Hunziker, Artistic Director, Footnote New Zealand Dance.

Choreographer Jeremy Beck is joined by a powerhouse design team made up of AV design by creative production studio RDYSTDY, original music composition by Benny Jennings, costume by Gabrielle Stevenson, and lighting by Tony Black, to create this large scale, epic dance theatre work.

“Utterly arresting … a work of complex thought, professional execution and deep enjoyment” - Mona Williams (DANZ) on Beck’s 2021 A Floor, Some Thoughts, And Us.

MODERN GOD by Jeremy Beck

Nation Tour Feb/March 2025

Wellington: Te Whaea Theatre, 13-15 Feb

Auckland: Q Theatre, 20-22 Feb

Hamilton: The Meteor, 28 Feb- 1 March

Christchurch: Papa Hou, 7-8 March

Oamaru: Oamaru Opera House, 14-15 March.

www.footnote.org.nz

