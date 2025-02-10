Parker Jackson-Cartwright Named BNZ Breakers Season MVP

9 February 2025

BNZ Breakers co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright has taken top honours after being named as the club’s Most Valuable Player for the NBL25 season.

The MVP was one of six accolades presented at the Breakers awards function in Auckland on Sunday night.

In his second season at the club, Jackson-Cartwright led the team in points per game (18.9), assists per game (6.7), and was second in steals per game (1.6) behind Matt Mooney.

He also earned this season’s Members Choice award, as voted by BNZ Breakers members.

Members also had the chance to vote on their Moment of the Year, which went to Sam Mennenga for his career-high performance against Tasmania JackJumpers in Round 17.

Mennenga was instrumental in the win over the JackJumpers, scoring a career best 29 points on 13-15 from the field, along with nine rebounds and a block in 26 minutes on the floor.

Defensive Player of the Year went to Mojave King for his tireless hustle in locking down his opposition players.

Kevin Blakeman was awarded the Brian Pankhurst Clubman award, which recognises a team member who goes above and beyond to make a difference through their role at the club, and lives the values of the BNZ Breakers.

Mark Xu was named the Blackwell Community Cup winner, which is awarded to a person or team who embodies the true spirit of basketball in the community through their time, actions, talents and dedication.

NBL25 BNZ Breakers Award Winners

Brian Pankhurst Clubman of the Year

Kevin Blakeman

Blackwell Community Cup

Mark Xu

Fans’ Moment of the Year

Sam Mennenga’s career-high night

Members Choice

Parker Jackson-Cartwright

Defensive Player of the Year

Mojave King

MVP

Parker Jackson-Cartwright

