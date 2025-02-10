Jennifer Ward-Lealand & Michael Hurst Return To The Stage With The Powerful 'In Other Words'

Photo/Supplied

Following its hugely successful Australasian debut and sold-out season at Q Theatre Auckland, In Other Words is heading across New Zealand for a national tour. Full dates have now been announced for the 2025 tour, heading to Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Wānaka, Hastings, and Auckland from 22 February.

In Other Words is a moving and intimate love story that looks at the impact of Alzheimer’s disease and the way music can keep memories alive. Starring acclaimed actors Jennifer Ward-Lealand and Michael Hurst, the play follows Arthur and Jane as they navigate love, loss, and the lasting power of music, all set to the timeless songs of Frank Sinatra.

Written by UK playwright Matthew Seager, the play was inspired by his time running sensory therapy workshops in dementia care homes. The result is a heartfelt and deeply human story about the strength of love and how music can bring people back to themselves, even in the hardest moments. Audiences and critics have been deeply moved by the raw storytelling and stunning performances from Ward-Lealand and Hurst. As Theatreview put it, “Phenomenal performances from powerhouse performers at the top of their game.”

When the production debuted at Q Theatre, audience members stayed behind after the show to share their own stories. Caregivers in particular expressed how seen and understood they felt. Jennifer said that it has been an especially humbling experience: “After some performances, people have come up to me in tears saying, ‘That’s my life right now.’ There’s something really special about telling a story that so many people can relate to.”

In their first ever two-hander production in careers that span over four decades, Jennifer Ward-Lealand and Michael Hurst play two characters that meet in their 20's, fall in love, and share a life together. In real life Jennifer and Michael have also been together since their 20s, mirroring the protagonists and making Arthur and Jane’s relationship feel all the more real. “One day, while doing the dishes, Jennifer asked if I’d been to the bank. I answered without thinking—then realised these were lines from the show. We kept it up, sounding just like a real conversation. I got a bit hysterical. It was actually hilarious. The wall between reality and performance was extremely thin.” says Michael.

This tour is presented by Figment Productions and produced by the passionate and award winning Callum Brodie (Waiting for Waiting for Godot).

Tour Schedule:

Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Hamilton Arts Festival

22nd & 23rd February 2025

Circa Theatre, Wellington

27th February – 2nd March & 5th – 8th March 2025

Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

13th – 15th March 2025

Dunedin

27th & 28th March 2025

Wānaka Festival of Colour

30th Mar 2025

Opera House, Hastings

4th April 2025

Q Theatre, Auckland

11th – 12th April 2025

In Other Words has a runtime of 60 minutes with no intermission.

Cast Bios:

Jennifer Ward-Lealand

Since training at Theatre Corporate, New Zealand actor Jennifer Ward-Lealand has worked extensively in theatre, film and television for over 40 years. She has excelled in both dramatic and comedic roles, as well as numerous roles in musical theatre and cabaret. She’s worked on over 60 productions spanning TV drama, comedy, feature film, theatre and opera. In the 2007 New Year’s Honours List, Jennifer was named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to theatre and the community. In 2018 she was named SPADA Industry Champion and in the 2019 New Year’s Honours List, she was named a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) for services to theatre, film and television and presented with a Woman of Influence Award (for arts and culture). Jennifer was named as the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year 2020. For full credits visit: www.jenniferwardlealand.com

Michael Hurst

Michael Hurst is one of the foremost prominent figures in the New Zealand film and theatre community with a career spanning 40 years. After two years as a trainee at Christchurch’s Court Theatre, he spent a further three years with Theatre Corporate, where he received further training and invaluable experience as a member of that company. Michael’s work on screen has cemented him as a kiwi acting icon, best known for his portrayal of Iolaus in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and its sister TV show Xena: Warrior Princess, Michael has also appeared on the small screen on Shortland Street, The Almighty Johnsons, Power Rangers: Ninja Storm, and Auckland Daze. www.michaelhurst.co.nz

