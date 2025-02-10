Lyrical Waxing Continued... A Collection Of Batik Artworks By Ann Hay

Some of Ann’s work is inspired by Aotearoa’s native birds (Photo/Supplied)

Award-winning and multi-talented artist Ann Hay’s Lyrical Waxing Continued… exhibition is an impressive display of batik artworks of animals and native birds.

Ann is in her 90th year but shows no sign of slowing down with this new collection. She last exhibited her work at Taupō Museum five years ago.

Ann first learnt how to create batik artwork in Africa, where she drew inspiration from the animals in the game parks. The artwork involves sponging cold-water dyes onto natural fabrics, one colour at a time and left to dry, before being covered in wax. The next colour is then applied. With larger pieces using between 30 and 40 dyes, the process can take several weeks to complete.

Now based in Taumarunui, Ann has exhibited her work in several countries including Africa, the UK, New York, Paris, Australia, and throughout New Zealand, and has won numerous art awards.

Ann is well known for her pastel pet commissions, portrait sketches and pastoral scenes working in watercolours and pen and inks. She has also narrated and illustrated several children’s books.

Ann will be at Taupō Museum on Saturday 15 February from 12pm to 3pm to open the exhibition and, coincidentally, celebrate her birthday.

Ann’s Lyrical Waxing Continued… runs from Saturday 15 February to Monday 24 March in the Niven Gallery. Taupō Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and entry is free for Taupō District residents with proof of address.

