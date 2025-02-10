Chiefs Manawa Team Building Event At Whiritoa Beach

The Whiritoa Lifeguard Service is excited to host the Chiefs Manawa professional rugby team for a special team-building event on Friday, 14th February. This unique collaboration between Chiefs Rugby and Whiritoa Lifeguard Service will test the limits of 32 elite rugby players through a series of challenging activities designed to build resilience, strengthen team culture, and foster leadership.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Whiritoa Beach, the event will also feature Whiritoa Beach surf lifeguards, who will guide the players through beach relay races and water-based activities that push them outside their comfort zones.

“This is an incredible opportunity to showcase the skills involved with two different and physically demanding sports,” said Patrina Kerr, Chairperson of Whiritoa Lifeguard Service. “Both require mental toughness, teamwork, and quick decision-making - qualities we hope to strengthen through this event.”

The event is made possible through the generous support of Nutrient Rescue and Powerco, who are sponsoring corporate giveaways for the day.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 14th February

Location: Whiritoa Beach, Whiritoa Lifeguard Service

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

About Whiritoa Lifeguard Service

Through our team of 40+ volunteer lifeguards, Whiritoa Lifeguard Service maintains public safety in the busy summer months on one of the most treacherous beaches on the Coromandel Peninsula.

We maintain public safety through water safety education, providing safe swimming areas (the iconic red and yellow flags), preventative actions, and rescue operations.

About Chiefs Manawa

Chiefs Manawa is a leading professional women’s rugby team in New Zealand, competing in the Super Rugby Aupiki competition. They are renowned for their skill, determination, and dedication to growing the women’s game and inspiring future generations of athletes.

